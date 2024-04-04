Dean Shiels: Former Dungannon Swifts boss appointed Coleraine first-team coach

Coleraine have appointed former Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels as their new first-team coach.

Bannsiders manager Oran Kearney said the club had been keen to "get Dean on board" since his departure from Dungannon last summer.

"He wanted a break from the game [at that stage]," added Kearney.

"Dean has been at our games recently and has a real appetite to get back involved. He did a great job at Dungannon."

Shiels managed Dungannon Swifts in the top flight for more than two years, as well as being assistant to his father Kenny, when he was in charge of the Northern Ireland Women's team.

"We all know he's a top-class coach. We are looking forward to Dean working with us and hopefully it can give us an added boost for the final games this season," added Kearney, whose wife Lauren is a sister of the new first-team coach.

Shiels' playing career included stints at Hibernian, Doncaster Rovers, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Dundalk, Derry City and Coleraine, which was his final club in 2019.

The 39-year-old also won 14 international caps for Northern Ireland, scoring one goal against Luxembourg.