Dean scores six touchdowns for Neenah and other takeaways from Week 1 of the high school football season

Week 1 of high school football is in the books and here are a few takeaways from the first week of games in the Post-Crescent coverage area.

Grant Dean? He's 'special'

Neenah has itself a bona fide star in the making with do-everything safety/running back/returner Grant Dean.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior scored six touchdowns in the Rockets' 49-37 victory over De Pere on Thursday in the first game played at the new Neenah High School.

Dean scored on runs of 40, 3, 17, 23 and 15 yards and finished with 249 yards on 25 carries.

He also returned a kickoff 88 yards for a score and made several big plays in the secondary, both in tackling runners and swatting away passes.

“He’s special,” Neenah coach Steve Jung said. “A lot of times he’ll just run through and there’s not anything there and he makes things happen. In the first half he gave us that edge that we needed. And we needed him to carry us at the end of the game.”

Dean said his physical run style is influenced by a former teammate from last year's 9-2 squad.

"Jase Jenkins taught me all that hard running," Dean said with a smile. "That also comes from the weight room. (Our strength coach) is a good guy and that's where we get it from."

Neenah's Grant Dean (8) scored six touchdowns in the Rockets' 49-37 victory over De Pere on Thursday.

Rockets rally around freshman QB

Neenah starting quarterback Evan Vanevenhoven exited the game early in the third quarter with what's being called a "sprained left wrist."

The Rockets turned to freshman quarterback Ashton Van Beek, who managed the offense well in Vanevenhoven's absence. The Rockets helped Van Beek by running more power formations, with Dean getting a heavy workload.

"That was really big," senior offensive lineman and captain Nate Cleveland said. "After Evan went down, we had to find someone to go step up and Ashton stepped up and got us into the end zone.

"As a group we had to lift him up and have him try to perform the best we could. It's a lot of pressure, but he got it done and I'm real proud of him."

Said Jung: "It was nice. The kids clapped him off the field because that was big. That's a high-stress situation and for a ninth-grader to handle that ... he handled it with ease."

Menasha holds off Appleton East

Appleton East got several big plays from running back Kyreese White and a long touchdown from Anthony Burdett, but it wasn't enough in its 21-19 loss to Menasha on Friday.

White scored on touchdown runs of 31 and 32 yards for East. The Patriots pulled to within 21-19 on Jacob Weisbach's 87-yard touchdown pass to Burdett.

"We left a lot of meat on the bone. This one is on us," Appleton East coach Mark Krommenacker said. "In this offense it's so important to have all 11 on the same page and do their job, so when you have one mental error it hurts the entire team. It was nice to see the potential we have with this new backfield because they really take pride in blocking for each other and really execute well. It's an unselfish brotherhood."

Krommenacker added a few special teams miscues added to the loss.

"Everyone will say, 'Yeah, Week 1, you need to work the kinks out,' but I'm just not into that. We've had three weeks of camp to work the kinks out. It's unacceptable. I have to have them prepared better to execute in a really tough game next week against (Appleton) West. I think this team has a lot of potential, because they believe and they are all-in. All of our coaches believe in them. But that potential will be tested weekly on the field when they're tired and as the schedule gets way tougher moving forward."

Lance Liegl finished with 261 yards passing and three touchdowns for Menasha, including a 91-yard touchdown to Parker Weinandt.

Menasha coach Jeramie Korth said his team is young and will improve.

"(Our youth) showed at moments (on Friday)," Korth said. "I was really proud of our guys and how they faced adversity and persevered. We did several things well and several things that will get fixed in practice. Appleton East is a massive team. Both teams played very hard. It was a stressful, but fun high school football game."

Manitowoc too much for Terrors: Parrion Peace's interception led to the lone touchdown for Appleton West in the Terrors' 29-6 loss to Manitowoc on Friday. Following the pick, Peace also caught a 23-yard touchdown strike from freshman Connor Navis with three minutes remaining.

Kritzer shines for Appleton North

Senior quarterback Luke Kritzer was sharp in his Week 1 performance for Appleton North. The 5-11, 185-pound Kritzer was 14-of-18 passing and 261 yards along with four touchdowns in North's 45-7 victory over Green Bay Southwest on Thursday.

Kritzer connected on scoring passes of 11 yards to Jack Kangas, 17 yards to Abraham Tomori and 53 and 13 yards to Caden Prince.

North's defense was phenomenal, allowing just 83 yards of total offense and holding Southwest to just 14 yards rushing on 18 attempts.

Kortz throws seven TDs for Freedom

Drew Kortz threw seven touchdown passes and had 456 yards passing in Freedom's 47-28 victory over Waupaca. Kortz tallied scoring throws of 22, 34, 8, 21, 38, 24 and 6 yards. Owen Wedin finished with four touchdown receptions and had eight receptions for 168 yards. Carson Clausen added 184 yards on nine catches.

The Comets' Ethan Harms had 236 yards passing with three touchdowns.

FVL outlasts Winneconne

Liam Heiges threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns and the Foxes scored 14 points in the second half to register a 35-26 comeback victory over Winneconne.

Heiges had touchdown passes to David Schumacher of 39 and 34 yards and also had a 6-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Heyn and 61 yards to Nicholas Martin. Schumacher finished with four catches for 117 yards.

Winneconne led 26-21 until a 1-yard touchdown run from Jack Egan in the third quarter and Schumacher's 34-yard scoring reception gave FVL a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Kaukauna's Finnley Doriot threw for a pair of touchdowns in the Ghosts' 42-14 victory over Ashwaubenon on Thursday.

Around the Fox Valley

Finnley Doriot helped lead Kaukauna to a 42-14 victory over Ashwaubenon on Thursday, throwing for 250 yards on 14 completions with two touchdowns. Nolan Hall had a huge day receiving, finishing with seven catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yard scoring reception in the second quarter.

SMC shuts out Rosholt: The Zephyrs' first game back as an 11-player football team was a success, with SMC compiling 388 yards of offense in the win over Rosholt. Garrett Weninger had 311 yards passing with six touchdowns. His two favorite targets were Daniel Harness (seven catches, 134 yards) and Maddox Dwyer (3-114).

Hortonville's Seth Valeri (2) breaks away for a 62-yard touchdown reception against West De Pere in the second quarter Friday in Hortonville.

Polar Bears come up short: Broden Butzin had a 62-yard touchdown pass to Seth Valeri and Levi Hebbe scored on offense off a fumble recovery to account for Hortonville's scoring in its 25-14 loss to West De Pere. Duke Shovald had 285 yards passing on 20-of-35 attempts to lead the Phantoms.

Big day for Brillion's Cousin: Heath Cousin was a threat on the ground and through the air for Brillion in its 21-7 victory over Hilbert on Friday. Cousin ran for 80 yards and caught four passes for 76 yards and totaled two touchdowns. Joseph Shimek had six total tackles and two interceptions to lead the Lions defense.

Little Chute blanks Shawano: Charlie VandenBurgt had four rushing touchdowns in the Mustangs' 35-0 victory over Shawano on Friday.

Chilton runs over Crivitz: Chilton totaled 316 yards rushing on 30 attempts in its 46-27 victory over Crivitz on Thursday. Hudson Ludwig led the ground surge with 95 yards on six carries, including an 88-yard touchdown run. Zac Halbach added 63 yards on six carries and two scores for the Tigers. Halbach also had 11 total tackles and an interception on defense.

He said it

"We know that weekly we'll see random defenses teams are creating just to try and stop our offense, so we have to do a better job of just following our rules, regardless of what the defense throws at us. I have to do a better job making sure we're making the right adjustments because we saw four different defenses, but there were opportunities everywhere because when defenses try to get good at everything they end up not being good at anything. But it's up to us to execute. Effort is a choice. We just didn't take advantage of some opportunities and two turnovers killed us." − Mark Krommenacker, Appleton East coach, after their 21-19 loss to Menasha.

