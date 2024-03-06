Dean Phillips set to end his long shot primary bid against Joe Biden

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips is set to end his long shot challenge to President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, having failed to win any notable traction among voters with his message that the party needs a younger nominee.

The planned departure, which Phillips is expected to announce on Wednesday afternoon in a radio interview, comes after Biden won the congressman's home state of Minnesota on Super Tuesday as well as the elimination of his staff ahead of the Michigan primary late last month, a state Phillips hoped to do well in.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

