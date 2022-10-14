Dean Pees: Jimmy Garoppolo ate us alive last year

Last December, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers drubbed the Falcons 31-13.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday and Atlanta defensive coordinator Dean Pees hasn’t forgotten what happened in that last matchup.

“He ate us alive last year, so why would I not think he isn’t playing great?” Pees said in his Thursday press conference.

In the 2021 contest, Garoppolo finished 18-of-23 passing for 235 yards with a touchdown. His 123.7 passer rating was one of his best of the year.

Garoppolo has gone 2-1 as a starter so far in 2022. He’s completed 61 percent of his passes for 857 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, good for a 97.8 rating.

“I think he’s playing really good. I’ve never thought he didn’t play good,” Pees said. “He’s had moments, what quarterback hasn’t? It’s funny how guys get things said about them at every position, all of a sudden somebody says something about a guy and that’s what he has to live with for the rest of his career. I think the guy plays great. I’ve always thought he played great.

“And they’re winning. What do you want the quarterback to do? That’s what he does. They’re winning.”

One could argue that the 49ers’ defense is more the reason the team is atop the NFC West at 3-2 than Garoppolo’s play. But the quarterback has made plenty of positive plays in San Francisco’s last two wins over the Rams and Panthers.

