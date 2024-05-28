Dean, Mynar highlight winners at General Clinton Regatta

May 27—The annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta was held in Bainbridge over Memorial Day Weekend as scores of paddlers from across the country and Canada took to the water.

The team of Wes Dean and Logan Mynar took home the top prize, winning the 70 Mile Pro Endurance race in a time of 8:00:07.

It was a repeat victory for Grayling, MI, native Dean, who won last year's race paired with Steve Lajoie.

The Quebecois duo of Jimmy Pellerin and Christophe Proulx finished second (8:05:24). Proulx was also second in 2023 partnered with Ryan Halstead.

Rounding out the top three were Michael Davis and Guillaume Blais with a time of 8:05:27.

In the 70 Mile Open Endurance, the local team of Steve Bachorik (Hartwick) and Jeff Newman (Unadilla) won the Men's NYMCRA Stock Endurance with a time of 9:29:55.

Also claiming victory from the local ranks were Mat Robinson (Oneonta) and Gareth Austin (Hartwick) in the Open Stock Aluminum Endurance (11:27:50).

The foursome of Artie Bigsby, Jake Snyder, Tony Gianfagna and Chip Gianfagna won the C-4 Stock Endurance (9:40:13)

Bradley Spooner of Ottawa, ON won the Griffin Fisher Open Touring Endurance with a time of 10:14:15. Unadilla native Zachary Craft finished second in 10:21:11.

In the Mixed/Women NYMCRA Stock Endurance, Trina Ross and Chris Prater finished first in 9:27:11.

Terry Kent of Ithaca was the winner of the 70 Mile C-1 Pro Endurance with a time of 9:01:01. In the 70 Mile C-1 and Kayak Endurance, Steve Corbett finished first in the Open 50 and Over with a time of 9:38:17.

The winners of the 70 Mile Amatuer Endurance races were Allen Nichols and Larry Harrison (60 and Over), Joseph Allison and Austin Henchey (Mens Under 50), Debbie Brax and Greg Zophy (Mixed) and Seth Miller and Timothy Allen (50-59).

Taking first in the C-4 Pro Endurance was the boat of JoAnn Olney, Paul Olney, Ben Schlimmer and Jim Terrell with a time of 8:20:41.

Winning the Grand Prix Relay was Team Madruga 1 from the Washington Canoe Club. The boat of Blaise Rhodes, Lisa Ramm, Erin Rhodes, Alistair Leith, Colin Gandy and Cheryl Zook finished with a time of 4:34:56.

The Unadilla tandem of Brandy Wheeler and Peggy Braman won the Womens Stock Aluminum Sprint Race with a time of 2:32:20.

Bainbridge's Andrew Maddalone won the Open Recreational Kayak Sprint (2:33:50) while David Wiltey was first in the Open Kayak Sprint (2:13:26).

Allen and Mary Kelly were the winners of the NYMCRA C-2 Stock Sprint, finishing with a time of 2:17:27. In the Scouts Open Class race, Ava and Gabriel Cirigliano of Unadilla won with a time of 34:09.

To view the complete results from the weekend visit www.canoeregatta.org/race/results.php.