Dean Henderson set for Sam Johnstone battle after Crystal Palace move

Dean Henderson will compete for a start with Sam Johnstone (Getty Images)

Dean Henderson will have to fight for a place at Crystal Palace ahead of a £15m move from Manchester United.

The signing is seen as one for depth and the future of the squad at Selhurst Park.

The intention is to retain Sam Johnstone as the Eagles No 1 goalkeeper, having started all four of Palace’s games this season.

Johnstone has been recalled to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for games against Ukraine and Scotland.

The decision from Southgate reflects his recent form at Palace and Roy Hodgson is hugely content with the 30-year-old.

This means Henderson will have to fight for his place and may need to be patient for opportunities in south London.

The deal comes after it had looked like Henderson would return to Nottingham Forest, having spent last season on loan in the Premier League.

But United insisted on a permanent deal, allowing Palace to swoop in and sign the 26-year-old.

Henderson had suffered a thigh problem while playing for Forest last season.

The Tricky Trees instead moved for USA international Matt Turner, who signed from Arsenal.

Palace may also move Vicente Guaita on before Friday’s deadline, with the Spaniard refusing to play friendlies in a pre-season earlier this summer.