Dean Curley discusses home run performance in Indiana win

Freshman shortstop Dean Curley went 2-for-6 in Tennessee’s, 12-6, win against Indiana on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Curley hit a two-run home run in the second inning. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound shortstop met with media after the contest and discussed hitting his first home run since April 7.

“I was just looking for a strike,” Curley said. “See the ball, hit the ball. He changed up a little bit and was trying to get his slider in the front door, and I kept fouling off good pitches, and he left it over the middle of the plate.”

Curley has recorded 10 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2024.

