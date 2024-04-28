Dean Ashton's view on Norwich City 2-2 Swansea City

[BBC]

[BBC]

Norwich City are on the brink of confirming a Championship play-off place.

Hull's draw with Ipswich on Saturday night means the Canaries will finish in the top six barring an improbable goal difference swing.

Earlier on Saturday, City drew 2-2 with Swansea at Carrow Road. Dean Ashton was BBC Radio Norfolk's summariser, here are some of his thoughts at the final whistle:

"I think they are disappointed - the supporters - because they've seen enough moments in the game where if that final pass or bit of quality was there, I think they would have won the game pretty comfortably.

"It got very nervy in that second half and it's something those players have to deal with. But ultimately it's about getting points on the board, it's about getting into a position where you say to Hull City: 'Go on then, go and win your last two, are you good enough to go and do that?'. I'm not sure they are going to be."

He continued: "We might look at the end of play today and say that this is a good point."

Well, Dean was spot on as the Canaries' destiny is still in their own hands. They need to avoid defeat at Birmingham City on the final day of the season to guarantee a play-off place.

You can hear more from Dean Ashton on Canary Call with Phil Daley here.