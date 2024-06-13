'I dealt with ban and now I am at a major tournament' - Toney

[BBC]

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he did not want his eight-month football ban for breaking Football Association betting rules to be a personal "sob story".

Toney, who was charged with 232 breaches in May 2023, was suspended from football until 17 January, 2024.

The 28-year-old returned to training for the Bees in September and scored four goals in 17 Premier League appearances once his ban was lifted.

Reflecting on his "difficult" season that has finished with a place in England's European Championship squad, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Because of the person I am, I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me.

"I put myself in that situation. I had to deal with it.

"I do not want a sob story and life goes on. There are people in this world fighting for their life and in the worst situations, so you just have to get on with it and move forward.

"I did that and now I am here at a major tournament."

Gareth Southgate had options in the forward position heading into the Championship in Germany and there was a question mark over Toney's inclusion because he failed to score in the last 12 games of the season.

However, one strength he should bring to the squad is fitness.

Asked about whether he is in better shape than his Three Lions team-mates, who have played a full season, he joked: "I would like to think so!

"But it is about how you are feeling mentally too, and I am feeling great and excited."

