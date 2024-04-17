Deal throws first no-hitter, Sooners run-rule Tulsa

Apr. 16—Alyssa Brito only had a moment to react before diving — arms out in a full extension — toward a line drive up the five hole.

Oklahoma's defense hadn't given up a hit through four innings and Brito wasn't going to allow Tulsa to get its first. She landed flat on her stomach, but the senior third baseman made the catch for the first out of the inning.

On a night when Sooner starter Kierston Deal brought her A-game in the circle, the impressive defensive performance behind her helped make No. 2 Oklahoma a complete juggernaut Tuesday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Deal would go on to secure her first career no-hitter as Tiare Jennings walked off an 8-0 run-rule win with an RBI-single in the sixth inning.

The Golden Hurricanes only put two runners on base all night and both came in the fourth inning. With two outs on the board, Deal hit a batter while facing a full count.

The next batter was given first base after being interfered by catcher Kinzie Hansen. Deal got the final batter to strike out swinging to end the threat.

The sophomore had four strikeouts and no walks to improve to 9-1 on the season.

In addition to her big defensive play, Brito went 2-3 at the plate with a single and a triple in the bottom of the third.

The Sooners had seven hits in six innings with three of their hits coming in the final frame. They led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but scored five runs to end the game by run rule.

Cydney Sanders hit a grand slam into right center field to put the Sooners within striking distance. The Sooners were walked six times including twice in the sixth inning.

Up Next

The Sooners will be back at Love's Field on Friday for the first game of their three-game conference series against Houston. The first pitch for the opener will be at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.