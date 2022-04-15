Deal reached to void $518K sale of Tom Brady's 'final' touchdown pass

The auction house that handled the purchase of Tom Brady's "last" touchdown pass says the sale has been voided due to Brady's unretirement.

A deal was reached with the buyer, consigner and New Jersey-based Lelands to terminate the $518,628 sale of the game ball which Brady threw 55 yards to Mike Evans in the fourth quarter of a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFC Divisional round.

Evans ended up throwing the football in the stands.

"Following Tom Brady’s unretirement, and after discussions with both the buyer and consignor, we have mutually agreed to void the sale of the football," Lelands said in a statement. "The ball has not been returned to the consignor, and the plan now is for Lelands to sell it privately as per the seller’s wishes. There are multiple parties interested in purchasing the football."

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has back for his 23rd season.

Brady announced his retirement from football on Feb. 1 only to change his mind six weeks later and say that he was returning for a 23rd season.

Lelands also handled the auction of the football thrown for Brady's first career NFL touchdown pass. That football was sold for $428,841 last June.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady's final TD pass: Auction house voids sale after unretirement