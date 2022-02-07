'Deal with it!' Miami Dolphins fans react to new head coach Mike McDaniel
The Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel as their next head coach Sunday evening. Dolphins fans were largely excited about the hire, though there was still plenty of hesitation.
The Dolphins and their fans hope McDaniel will fix the offense, which was anemic at times last season under Brian Flores. They hope to get more out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and host of promising pass-catchers, including rookie record-holder Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki.
McDaniel rose to become a head coach candidate thanks to his work with the San Francisco 49ers run game under head coach Mike Shanahan. Though McDaniel has never called plays in his career, he has the support of former players including Pierre Garcon.
Count Dolphins receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. as a McDaniel believer.
Let’s Get ROLLING #FinsUp https://t.co/4355yP80NW
— Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) February 6, 2022
Dolphins fans react to Mike McDaniel hire
Most Dolphins fans were pleased with the news.
My opinion on Miami dolphins new coach Mike Mcdaniel #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ssatnnZiNr
— Feliz Reggy 🌶(Mike McDaniel/Tua stan) (@Picantereggy) February 6, 2022
Are y’all ready for this? 🤩🐬
(Btw I’m addicted to making these edits. It’s both challenging and therapeutic. 🙌🏼) 🔥😎#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/PlxbhET3wa
— TagovAloha 🌺🐬 (@perfctszn) February 6, 2022
Deal with it! 😎😏 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/61wZ1kx0Tn
— Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) February 6, 2022
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, GM Chris Grier have some fans skeptical
Some fans believe the Dolphins' problems are deeper than who the head coach is.
New coach??!! 🤷♂️ As Ross and Grier 🤡🤡 are still around it's a setup for guaranteed failure!!
— Michael Holland (@msg_holland) February 6, 2022
I hope all of this is true and that Ross doesn’t ruin another head coaches’ tenure with his antics
— Tracy (@its_tracyyy) February 7, 2022
McLovin to Marc Anthony: Dolphins fans make Mike McDaniel comparisons
And of course, some fans couldn't help but make comparisons to celebrities or movie characters.
— josh houtz (@houtz) February 6, 2022
Marc Anthony’s twin?? #finsup pic.twitter.com/X0y18MA8zu
— Susan Fassioli (@FassioliSusan) February 6, 2022
To be fair, McDaniel does just have one of those faces.
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Mike McDaniel is Miami Dolphins next head coach: Fans react on Twitter