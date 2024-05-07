New deal for Jebbison would be 'welcome bit of positive news'

[BBC]

A rare sighting of Daniel Jebbison in this week's Under-21 line-up is the latest sign that a contractual stalemate is coming to an end for one of United's most promising young talents.

It would be a welcome bit of positive news for the club to tie down a player that should be an asset in both footballing and financial terms, and someone whom a lot of fans had resigned to losing for free.

It is almost three years to the day since Jebbison became the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his first start, but the seasons that followed have been mixed. He was impressive during a League One loan at Burton before United recalled him because of a striker shortage - but then he barely left the bench and his career stalled.

Injuries and illness have essentially written off the past 12 months of his development, but hopefully this impending contract extension is the turning of a corner for him and the club.

United look like being short up front next season, with Oli McBurnie out of contract and Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz unlikely to return. Having a fit Jebbison - ideally motivated to make up for lost time - could go some way to alleviating those losses.

One of Jebbison's most recent appearances for us was during a promotion-celebrating thumping of Preston at the end of last season. He came off the bench, set up two goals and looked like a massive handful for Championship defenders. Here's hoping that was just a glimpse of what 2024-25 could hold for him and United.

Ben Meakin can be found at BladesPod