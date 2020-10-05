What’s the deal with Fabian Moreau, and why isn’t he playing anymore?

After the Washington game each and every week, we take a look at the extended statistics report and see if we can glean any information from some of the numbers deeper than the box score.

One of the main sources of information comes from the snap count, where you can see how often a player was really on the field, and whether he was trusted to have an impact or not.

This wee after a 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one of the most staggering figures was the number zero — that’s how man defensive snaps CB Fabian Moreau took in the entire game. He was one the field for 14 snaps in all, which came from special teams work, but it seems that his spot in the cornerback rotation has been completely diminished as of late. Even Jimmy Moreland played 9 snaps on defense, breaking the rotation a bit.

So what explains this number? It actually comes from the desired outcome, where both Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby have been solid enough to stay on the field for the entire game. Fuller received 100% of defensive snaps, coming up with two big interceptions, and Darby clocked in with 98% of snaps.

While it was figured that those two would get the bulk of the load before the season, many thought that Washington would turn towards Moreau to play a big part in the nickel package, where he would fill in as a third cornerback, replacing a linebacker and covering the slot. In his place, it’s been rookie Kamren Curl who has shoulder a good amount of this load over the past week or two, and he’s excelled in that position.

So is it blouses for Moreau? We won’t call it that just yet, but his place in the defense is absolutely something that we will keep an eye on going forward.