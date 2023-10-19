Deadpool 3 release date set to be delayed

20th Century Studios

Deadpool 3 is set to postpone its release date, with Deadline reporting that the MCU film will be delayed.

The superhero film, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, was originally due to be released on May 3, 2024, but the outlet is now reporting that the film will be delayed due to the ongoing actors’ strike.

Deadline is also reporting that fellow MCU film Captain America: Brave New World is further ahead in production, with the possibility of the release order being switched in the calendar.

The news comes after director Shawn Levy deemed the May release date as a “true risk”, saying: “I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3.

“Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast for the film includes Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Jennifer Garner and Emma Corrin, with the latter revealing that they needed a “debrief” on the developments on the wider franchise.

“Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person,” Corrin said. “I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther . I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this’

“It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-f**k. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.

“I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool , because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner workings.”

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are streaming on Disney+. Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, currently has a release date of May 3, 2024.

