Deadpool 3 gets exciting filming update ahead of release

Filming for Deadpool 3 has resumed, following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The third movie in the Ryan Reynolds led superhero series had previously shut down production in line with strike guidelines.

However, The Wrap reported that Disney co-chairman Alan Bergman has now confirmed that filming has restarted on the project during a Disney Town Hall session.

Alongside Reynolds reprising his role as the titular assassin Wade Wilson, the third film will also see the actor joined by Hugh Jackman for a surprise outing as Wolverine — with a first look image of the pair in character being released earlier this year.

Deadpool 3 will also be the first film produced by Marvel Studios, following the Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Also joining the cast of Deadpool 3 are The Crown's Emma Corrin, who is set to play the film's villain, and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen — who will making his MCU debut in an undisclosed role.

Reynolds recently shared another update on the film, confirming that fans would see him back in the iconic costume next year, as the film secures a July 26, 2024 release date.

"Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024," he wrote on Twitter/X, seemingly suggesting they'll be a character named 'Dogpool' in the film.

The actor also responded to rumours of an apparent cameo from popstar Taylor Swift in the new film, teasing fans that they'll have to wait until next summer to find out.

"Yeah, I've heard that one. I love it (the gossip)," he told the Vancouver Sun.

"I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26."

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are streaming on Disney+. Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is in production.



