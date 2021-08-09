Deadly Sunnyvale party shooting was at Airbnb rental: Police
One person was killed and another was injured at the house party that police say had more than 150 attendees. Some say that advertisements for the party were posted on social media.
One person was killed and another was injured at the house party that police say had more than 150 attendees. Some say that advertisements for the party were posted on social media.
The Ivy has apologised for releasing a “garish, dehumanising and orientalising” advert featuring “a horrible mish-mash of cultural archetypes” to promote their new Chinese restaurant.
A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight on Thursday, were asked to leave a second new York flight on Friday morning.
Scott Roe, 39, walked free from court after being handed a suspended prison sentence at Warwick Crown Court despite ploughing into a mother and daughter and leaving them seriously injured in a crash in Bedworth, Warwickshire.
The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.
The former president, who decided to host a smaller party due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, still brought out some high-profile guests.
Sebastian Yurtseven made the eerie Nazi discovery while he was cleaning up his aunt's home and pulled a rotted piece of plasterboard away.
Eric Ulis began search near spot where skyjacker is believed to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out a half century ago DB Cooper sketch. Photograph: AP An amateur crime historian has begun a two-day search along Washington’s Columbia River, close to a spot where notorious skyjacker DB Cooper is believed by some to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out of the back of a Boeing 727 half a century ago. Eric Ulis began the dig to looking for a parachute and briefcase on Friday, wo
A Black principal opened up about his experiences with racism while serving in several administrative capacities at Colleyville District in […] The post Black principal calls out racism after he was told to remove photo kissing white wife appeared first on TheGrio.
Just days after Raven Saunders won the silver medal in womens shot put for Team USA, she suffered the loss of her mother, Clarissa Saunders, who died on Aug. 3 in Orlando, Fla.
On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.
One Chicago police officer was dead and another was fighting for his life Sunday after a shootout during a traffic stop.
Police surrounded the house with guns drawn and arrested the men, both of whom said they believe they were racially profiled.
Her family said they had no contact with the Linville Falls woman in weeks. Police found her locked car in Cherokee.
A young mother admits to killing her partner, telling police she had endured years of abuse and feared for her life. So why didn't everyone believe her?
Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott had already had one lawsuit for an alleged dog attack at his home filed against him by a pool cleaner.
V was dragged into the car as the windows were shut on her arms. Then she was dragged for nearly half-a-block down the street. Then, one person bit her hand. A ring of teeth marks is still red and raw on her left hand where the perpetrators took her Apple Watch.
BUFFALO - The leader of a far-right "patriot" group in western New York stood on top of a truck trailer speaking to a crowd of about a hundred people in a quiet suburb of Buffalo. They had gathered in June to support a Buffalo Bills player who had refused to take the coronavirus vaccine, even at the cost of his career. Charles Pellien, head of the New York Watchmen, spoke proudly of a constellation of groups coalescing around their shared beliefs. "We're all coming together," Pellien said. "That
A union representing San Francisco sheriff’s deputies warned that an impending COVID-19 vaccine mandate could lead to a significant portion of the force quitting.
He is accused of murdering prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, where up to 100,000 died in the Nazi Holocaust under Hitler's Third Reich.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.