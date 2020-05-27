Deadline for Triple Crown nominations extended to June 3 Workers place letters spelling out '\"New York" on the infield at Belmont Race Track as they prepare for the 2020 Belmont Stakes race, which this year will be the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, as Phase One reopening plans were put into action in Elmont, N.Y. Belmont is usually the last leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, but this year it will be held first. Normally held in early June, the race has been rescheduled to June 20, 2020, and will be run without spectators in attendance. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- The final deadline to nominate horses to the rescheduled Triple Crown series is June 3.

Owners and trainers can make 3-year-old thoroughbreds eligible for the three-race series at a cost of $3,000. That's half the original price as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing the series to be run out of order for the first time since 1931.

A total of 347 horses were made eligible to the Triple Crown during the early nomination phase with a $600 payment due Jan. 25. The late nominations were originally due March 30, but were postponed until the Triple Crown races were rescheduled.

The series opens with the Belmont Stakes at a shortened distance on June 20, followed by the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 and the Preakness on Oct. 3. The series typically starts with the Derby, followed by the Preakness and Belmont.