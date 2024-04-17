Deadline to register for middle school chess tournament is April 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Archangel 8 Chess Academy will host the inaugural Buffalo Middle School Chess Championships on Saturday, April 20 on the second floor of the Downtown Central Library at Lafayette Square, beginning at 10 a.m.

Players must register by April 18 by emailing Knightsof64@yahoo.com with their name, school, grade, phone number and US Chess Federation ID if they have one.

The tournament will include two sections: 4th & 5th graders and 6th & 7th graders, with each division limited to 20 players. Awards will be given to the top-three winners in each section.

Players are asked to bring a Staunton-style chess set with an algebraic chess board and, if available, a digital chess clock, in addition to a bag lunch and their own snacks.

The event will be directed by chess coach Michael A. McDuffie, the founder of Archangel 8, who has been dubbed Western New York’s chess ambassador.

