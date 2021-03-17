As deadline passes, Bills don’t tender CB Levi Wallace

At 4 p.m. ET, the NFL free agent market officially opened. All prior deals announced this week included the phrase “agreed to terms” because nothing is official until that deadline.

While unrestricted free agency dominates all at this time of the year, it’s important to keep tabs on restricted free agents. RFAs, if not tendered a contract, become unrestricted free agents.

As of now, this is the case with cornerback Levi Wallace.

The third-year pro was not tendered by the Bills. Earlier on Wednesday, the team announced that offensive lineman and RFA Ike Boettger was. Now the Bills will have an opportunity to match any contract that is sent Boettger’s way.

The same won’t be said for Wallace, however, the two sides can still continue to potentially work out a deal.

Along with Wallace, Josh Norman, who rotated with Wallace at the No. 2 cornerback spot in 2020, is also a free agent now. Wallace is also not alone in changing from an RFA to UFA as punter Corey Bojorquez is free to sign with any team, as well. However, after the Bills signed punter Matt Haack on Tuesday, that was expected.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest update on Wallace and all free agent happenings in Buffalo.

