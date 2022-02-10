As deadline nears, NBA Twitter pushes for Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade with Rockets, Lakers

As the hours and minutes tick down until Thursday’s trade deadline for the 2021-22 season, NBA Twitter is making its case for the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook and an asset to the Rockets for John Wall.

Houston is reportedly open to doing that, should the Lakers sufficiently compensate them with a future first-round draft asset. Without that, the Rockets would likely stick with the status quo, since Westbrook has given no indications that he would accept the type of non-playing role that Wall has unselfishly done with Houston this season.

In addition to the Rockets being open-minded to that outcome, it seems Wall himself is, too. Just check out his Twitter likes, where the five-time All-Star liked a recent comment suggesting that Wall for Westbrook would be a worthwhile move for the Lakers. It should also be noted that Wall is a client of Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, which represents Los Angeles superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

FWIW: John Wall liked this on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/9iK2LAbKID — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) January 27, 2022

With James having recently turned 37 years old, there’s incentive for the Lakers to maximize whatever prime years he has left. At the moment, Westbrook is clearly struggling to fit in, and the Lakers (26-29) remain below .500 and have lost 10 of their last 15 games. The question is whether that is enough for the Los Angeles front office to give up a future draft asset, which could be valuable given the uncertainty of their franchise’s outlook once James eventually begins to show signs of aging.

The ball is in the Lakers’ court. But if they decide they want it to happen, a deal could come together relatively quickly — since from Houston’s perspective, getting some asset for Wall is better than nothing (since he isn’t playing). While the ultimate answer may not come until Thursday’s 2 p.m. CST deadline, NBA Twitter made its opinions clear in the hours leading up. Scroll on for some of the arguments making the case.

Story continues

Related

John Wall ‘likes’ tweet suggesting trade to Lakers for Russell Westbrook Report: Rockets demanding first-round draft pick to send John Wall to Lakers

If the Lakers aren’t willing to buy out Russ, and not willing to trade AD/ LeBron it’s definitely to the point where you absolutely need to give up that future 1st for John Wall. Because even if you just have Russ sit, Wall is still better than 0. Otherwise no point in AD/ LJ. https://t.co/81XaOAj07g — Zak Noble (@Zaknoble) February 9, 2022

Take this for what it's worth: I have finally, after weeks of putting it off because I didn't think it was realistic, pre-written a "Russell Westbrook is traded for John Wall" story. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) February 10, 2022

ok cool, most Rockets fans would that. how about this deal: Russ, THT, and top 5 protected 2027 for Gordon and Wall? — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 10, 2022

John Wall can make shots on and off the ball — 73-9 and they LIED 🏁 (@CuffsTheLegend) February 10, 2022

"I was absolutely, positively stunned. There's only one explanation for what LeBron said: he's making a public push for the Lakers to make a major trade. They've realized, 'We can't win with Russ.' So I'm going to propose Russell Westbrook for John Wall." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/HOWcukZZ2a — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 9, 2022

"Could things be so dire that the Lakers would be better off including that ’27 pick in a swap now — say for Houston’s John Wall?" Why yes, yes. https://t.co/yKTh0ZM12r — Anthony Duckett (@a_duckett) February 9, 2022

Report: Lakers ‘unlikely’ to trade Russell Westbrook unless LeBron James deems John Wall better fit https://t.co/dnzT0f6xdI — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 9, 2022

i’m just keeping it spicy… a Healthy & Motivated John Wall is intriguing af on the Lakers — 73-9 and they LIED 🏁 (@CuffsTheLegend) February 10, 2022

Lakers fans on the timeline praying for a Russell Westbrook trade for John Wall to happen before the NBA trade deadline pic.twitter.com/6pLuBL5qr9 — I’m a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) February 9, 2022

The Lakers should 100% try to trade Russ for John Wall. I really think that would be a huge upgrade. — MONK FANATIC (@therealselena23) February 6, 2022

If the Lakers don't make the Russell Westbrook + first for John Wall trade now, then nothing would have ever pressured them to do it because things could not be much worse for Russ in LA right now. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) February 9, 2022

Can the Lakers trade Westbrook before Thursday's deadline? "You're stuck with Westbrook, but have one safety valve and that's in Houston. John Wall is less of a liability than Russ. LeBron and AD have a better shot with Wall than with 0 rings playing." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/CqFM833KOz — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 8, 2022

Would John Wall agree to opt out of his contract this summer if traded to the Lakers this week, with a promise of a new 3-year, $65-70M deal from LAL? — David Weiner (@BimaThug) February 6, 2022

John Wall would be Dennis Schroder 2.0 for the Lakers but much taller and stronger, I'll take that over Russ btw. — Laker Willy 💜💛😈🏆 (@LakerWilly) February 8, 2022

Time for the Lakers to do the John Wall trade. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 6, 2022

You do whatever to get John Wall. The Lakers are in no need to be prideful over their draft picks. https://t.co/k95HvcjiLM — Zach Allen (@RenzoTheDon) February 10, 2022

[mm-video type=video id=01ft705jtra58mwjexsn playlist_id=none player_id=none image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01ft705jtra58mwjexsn/01ft705jtra58mwjexsn-8a52f3dd87d77aadbcf705cc6e172427.jpg]

[listicle id=63633]

1

1