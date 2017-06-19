Deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign longer deals is July 17

Teams and franchise-tagged players hoping to agree on a multi-year deal this year will have two more days to do so than in other years.

July 15 is the annual deadline for such deals to happen, but, as Mike Florio pointed out over the weekend, that is a Saturday this year. The Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for such deadlines to be moved to the closest Monday, so this year’s deadline will be July 17 instead.

Seven players received franchise tags this year. Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones, Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram, Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short have all signed long-term deals since getting those tags.

The three remaining players are Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson. There have been no signs that the Rams and Johnson will strike a deal while differing reports about the likelihood of the other two getting something done have been a frequent occurrence this offseason.