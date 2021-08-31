Deadline Day Live – Cristiano Ronaldo completes Manchester United return

Manchester United complete signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on two-year deal with option of a third.

Everton forward Moise Kean returns to Juventus on an initial two-year loan.

West Ham snap up Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic for an undisclosed fee from CSKA Moscow.

Brighton sign left-back Marc Cucurella, who helped Spain win silver at this summer's Olympics, from Getafe.

1325 – News from PA’s Arsenal reporter Mark Mann-Bryans, who reveals Ainsley Maitland-Niles could still leave today. The PA news agency understands that the Gunners are waiting for a compelling offer and have no intention of keeping him against his will if such a bid is received.

Striker Eddie Nketiah looks set to stay at this stage. It is understood a deal was agreed with Crystal Palace but personal terms proved the stumbling block.

Negotiations continue over possible departures for Reiss Nelson, Hector Bellerin and Alex Runarsson as Mikel Arteta looks to trim his squad.

1311 – Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United means he will be attracting plenty of interest from Fantasy Premier League managers. And his price has been revealed – a whopping £12.5!

12.35 – Interim Wales manager Rob Page has confirmed Manchester United winger Daniel James will join up late with his national squad in Finland as he is undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Leeds.

A reported fee of £25m plus add ons has been agreed for the 23-year-old, who was set to join the Whites in January 2019 before his club Swansea pulled the plug.

“He’s been told he can leave, and he’s potentially got a move to a club that wants him. Will do his confidence good, we all want to be told we’re doing well,” Page said.

Daniel James is set to join Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)

12.27 – Chelsea have been linked with a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde all summer and the Spanish club have revealed they turned down a bid from the Blues last week.

Sporting director Monchi has held a press conference and reiterated what Kounde’s release clause is, suggesting the club are not prepared to do business unless it is met.

“The only written, formal offer from Chelsea came last Wednesday, around 5pm. We weren’t satisfied with the offer, and it was linked to Chelsea selling a player. It was a decent fee but it didn’t meet our criteria,” Monchi said as reported by the club.

“We haven’t spoken with Chelsea since Friday night. We all decided that it was best Jules didn’t travel to Elche. It’s normal for players to be affected by news of any kind. Last year he had the interest from City and now Chelsea this year.

“Kounde’s clause never went up to 90 million euros. It has always been 80 million.”

12.21 – Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move away from the club having been frozen out in the early weeks of the season by new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

But PA’s Tottenham reporter Jonathan Veal reveals the club record signing will not be leaving. The Frenchman had asked to leave earlier this summer, but PA understands Spurs will keep him unless a sizeable bid comes in before the deadline.

Ndombele is yet to feature for Nuno’s side this season having told Spurs he wanted to move.

12.00 – 11 hours to go then! Still plenty of time for business to be done. Tottenham are expected to complete the signing of Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal, while Wolves are still working on that deal for Renato Sanches. Watch this space!

11.37 – Brighton have added to their ranks with the signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe. The 23-year-old, who can play as left-back or as a wide midfielder and helped Spain win a silver medal at this summer’s Olympics, has agreed a five-year contract with the Seagulls and becomes the club’s third summer signing after Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen.

11.02 – “What’s in the box?” Blackpool have been among the busier clubs so far today and they have announced the signing of Jordan Gabriel on a permanent transfer from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old defender, who spent last season on loan at Bloomfield Road and helped the club win promotion, has signed a four-year deal.

Manchester United fan Martha Quinn celebrated the return of Ronaldo outside Old Trafford (Peter Byrne/PA)

10.45 – More from Ronaldo following his move back to Manchester. The 36-year-old has put a lengthy message on his social media accounts talking about his “never ending love” for the Red Devils and a promise to help create more history.

He added: “I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!”

He also signs off with a message for former boss Sir Alex Ferguson, saying: “PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

10.37 – Still plenty of time for clubs across Europe to complete any final-day deals, but it would take something special to top the return of Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

10.21 – Ronaldo may be heading back to the Premier League but there is some doubt about whether his Portugal team-mate Renato Sanches – the former Swansea loanee – will be doing likewise. Wolves have been looking to bring the 24-year-old Lille midfielder in on loan but PA’s Nick Mashiter says the clubs are struggling to agree terms.

10.13 – A little reminder, should it be needed, of what Ronaldo has done in United colours.

PA graphic

09.57 – The signing of Emerson could mean a deadline day departure for Serge Aurier, with Spurs looking to ship out the Ivory Coast full-back.



09.53 – PA reporter Jonathan Veal has revealed that Tottenham have agreed a fee with Barcelona for right-back Emerson Royal. The 22-year-old Brazilian is undergoing a medical and Spurs hope to tie up deal which the PA news agency understands is worth 30million euros (£25.75m) deal before the deadline.

09.46 – Ronaldo, who scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the Red Devils between 2003 and 2009, said on the United website: “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday. I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again.”

09.31 – Manchester United confirm they have completed the signing of Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance.

09.27 – Chelsea youngster Dujon Sterling will spend this season with newly-promoted Championship side Blackpool. The 21-year-old defender signed a new deal with the Blues, until June 2023, before making the loan switch to Bloomfield Road.



09.24am – We will also be keeping an eye out for any major overseas transfers, with Real Madrid still being linked with a sensational big-money move for Kylian Mbappe as well as another notable France youngster Eduardo Camavinga, the 18-year-old Rennes midfielder.

09.00 – Premier League high-flyers West Ham have announced the signing of Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic. The 23-year-old, who had a brief spell at Everton, has joined the Hammers for an undisclosed fee from CSKA Moscow, signing a five-year contract.

08.58 – The transfer window in Scotland is also open until 11pm and Celtic are expected to have a busy day. Benfica winger Joao Filipe Jota and VVV-Venlo striker Georgios Giakoumakis are due to check in to Parkhead, with Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie possibly on their way out.

08.24am – Kean is heading back to his former club on an initial two-year loan deal, with a fee of seven million euros (£6m) being paid to Everton. Subject to certain objectives being met during his loan stay, Juve will then buy the 21-year-old – who joined Everton from Juve in 2019 – for 28 million euros (£24m), with three million euros (£2.5m) in possible add-ons.

08.18 – Juventus have moved swiftly to bring in attacking reinforcements following the impending departure of Ronaldo, with the club announcing they have agreed a deal with Everton to bring Italy forward Moise Kean back to Turin.

08.13 – We are still waiting for official confirmation about the deal from the United end but the mouth-watering prospect of one of the game’s greatest players returning to the Premier League is edging ever closer.

07.52 – United will pay an initial 15 million euros (£12.86m) for the Portugal star plus eight million euros (£6.86m) in potential add-ons, the Serie A giants said in a statement.

07.48 – We did not have to wait long for fresh developments on potentially the day’s biggest move, with Juventus having just announced they have reached an agreement with Manchester United for the transfer of Ronaldo.

7.35 – One player bid farewell to the Premier League on Monday night with Willian leaving Arsenal for Corinthians after a disappointing spell with the Gunners. The 33-year-old Brazil winger, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea 12 months ago, had two more years to run on a deal which has now been terminated by mutual consent. Willian has since penned a message saying he was sorry it did not work out for him at the Emirates.

7.27 – The futures of players such as Bernardo Silva, James Rodriguez, Jules Kounde, Moise Kean, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will also be under the spotlight on what could be another eventful transfer deadline day.

7.24 – Among the biggest moves today is set to be the finalisation of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United from Juventus. There could also be a few players leaving Old Trafford, with Daniel James being linked to Everton, Brighton, Leeds and Crystal Palace while West Ham are still keen on Jesse Lingard.

7.20 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on the final day of the summer window, which will close at 11pm this evening.