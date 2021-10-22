Deadline to choose Hugo the Hornet for the Mascot Hall of Fame nears. Here’s how to vote

Hugo the Hornet needs your help — and quick.

The longtime, lovable NBA Charlotte Hornets mascot is a top-10 finalist for induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees cross all major sports.

Hugo cheers on the crowd in this Charlotte Observer file photo

Since Sunday, fans have been able to vote once a day with the same email for up to four finalists. Voting continues through Saturday at MascotHallofFame.com/the vote.

This year’s competition is stiff, and includes Boston Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster, Pittsburgh Penguins mascot Iceburgh and Globie of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Hugo would be the first Carolinas mascot in the hall. The Charlotte Knights’ Homer the Dragon and UNC’s Rameses didn’t make the final 10 this year.

General public votes count 1-to-1. Votes by those with memberships to the Hall of Fame count 3-to-1. Memberships are available on the Hall of Fame website.

Hugo was born in 1988, the first year of Charlotte’s new NBA expansion franchise. His name was selected from among 6,000 entries by fans — and is not named for the devastating 1989 hurricane, according to the Hall of Fame.

The original mascot was designed by Cheryl Henson, daughter of Jim Henson, creator of the Muppets.

Voting results will be finalized by Oct. 30 and certified by a National Mascot Hall of Fame representative. The results will be announced in December.

The Hall of Fame is in Whiting, Indiana, on the south shore of Lake Michigan.