Deadline for Cardiff's retained list looms

[Getty Images]

Cardiff City must lodge their end-of-season retained list with the EFL this coming weekend.

The retained list will show which players are to be released at the end of their contracts this summer and which, if any, could be offered new deals.

Romaine Sawyers and winger Sheyi Ojo are the two senior players whose Cardiff contracts are about to come to an end.

Midfielder Sawyers, 32, has made 45 appearances since joining from West Bromwich Albion in 2022, though only six of those came during 2023-24.

Winger Ojo, 26, also signed in the summer of 2022 – when Steve Morison was Bluebirds boss – having previously enjoyed a loan spell in the Welsh capital.

He played 40 games in the 2022-23 campaign, scoring twice, but has spent the majority of this campaign on loan at Belgian side Kortrijk, where he has scored once in 29 appearances.

Midfielder Kieron Evans and goalkeeper Rohan Luthra are among a number of younger players whose current deals expire this summer.

All EFL clubs must send their retained lists to the EFL by the third Saturday in May – which falls on the 18th of the month.

However, the deadline does not guarantee that news on Cardiff’s out-of-contract players will be made public by the club this weekend, as they are only required to inform the league.