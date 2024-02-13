Deadline to apply for North Dakota spring turkey license is Feb. 14

Feb. 12—BISMARCK — If you're hoping to hunt wild turkeys this spring in North Dakota, the clock is ticking. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 14, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department said in a reminder.

Prospective hunters can apply online by going to the

Buy and Apply section of the Game and Fish Department website

at gf.nd.gov.

Spring turkey licenses are available only to North Dakota residents. The season opens April 13 and continues through May 19.