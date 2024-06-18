Deadline to apply for 2025 Masters Tournament tickets is near

Jun. 18—It's not too late to apply for tickets to the 2025 Masters Tournament, but time is running out.

The deadline to submit applications for the annual ticket lottery is Thursday, June 20.

All tickets will be awarded through a selection process. Applications are only available online at masters.com.

Tickets for the three practice round days — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — are open to anyone. Tickets for the daily tournament rounds — Thursday through Sunday — are open to all except series badge patrons, club and tournament employees, and other related Augusta National Golf Club parties.

Practice round tickets are $100 for each day in 2025 with a maximum of four per day. Tournament round tickets are $140, with a maximum of two per day.

Applicants may request any and all days, but selected applicants are eligible to win only one day. Successful applicants will be notified by email in late July.

Series badges for the 2025 Masters are fully subscribed. An application email will be sent to those on the patrons list in early January.

The Masters badge has long been one of the most coveted in sports. A patron badge list was established in 1972 and a waiting list was created. The waiting list closed in 1978. It briefly reopened in 2000 and then was closed again.

Ticket lotteries for the Augusta National Women's Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals also end June 20. Visit anwagolf.com and tickets.drivechipandputt.com for more info.

The 2025 Masters is scheduled for April 7-13. The final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur is scheduled for April 5, and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will be held April 6.