DEADLINE ALERT for CCIV, SRAC, RCAR, BLCT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
·4 min read

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Churchill Capital Corporation IV (NYSE: CCIV)
Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2021

Investors with losses exceeding $100,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACW, SRACU)
Class Period: October 7, 2020 - July 13, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Momentus’s 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus’s own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (2) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus’s CEO, Kokorich, a national security threat, which jeopardized Kokorich’s continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus’s launch schedule and business prospects; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (4) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by the sponsor and Stable Road executives in connection with the merger.

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR)
Class Period: August 14, 2017 - May 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 14, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, at the direction of Rayat, RenovaCare engaged in a promotional campaign to issue misleading statements to artificially inflate the Company’s stock price; (2) that, when the OTC Markets inquired, RenovaCare and Rayat issued a materially false and misleading press release claiming that no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement in the purported third party’s promotional materials; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures were defective; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BlueCity Holdings Limited ((NASDAQ: BLCT)
IPO: July 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2021

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects; (2) BlueCity was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, defendants had misrepresented BlueCity's capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Registration Statement was materially false or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Daniel Sundheim. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Sundheim’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim. Daniel Sundheim founded D1 Capital Partners […]

  • WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Announces Second Quarter Results and Updates 2021 Outlook

    Leasing Operations Accelerate Across All Segments, Successful ERP Cutover Completed, Over $216 Million Returned to Shareholders Year-To-Date, Investor Day Announced In NovemberPHOENIX, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible work space and portable storage solutions, today announced second quarter 2021 results and provided an update on operations, the c

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • After a flopped IPO, Robinhood is now worth twice as much as Nasdaq

    After starting out as a dud, Robinhood’s newly minted public shares are giving traders on Reddit plenty of meme-material. The stock has perked up after initially drooping below the IPO price, with some 176 million shares changing hands yesterday, more than the previous three days combined, according to FactSet data. The trading momentum pushed Robinhood’s market capitalization to about double that of industry stalwart Nasdaq, the exchange operator, and to roughly the same as Swiss bank UBS, which has roots going back to the 19th century.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Fortinet a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • Lawyers who filed election lawsuit must pay rivals' fees

    A federal magistrate on Wednesday levied penalties against two Colorado attorneys for filing a class-action lawsuit that alleged the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. It named elected officials in four swing states, Facebook, the company's founder Mark Zuckerberg and Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, whose election machines were at the center of some of the most fevered speculation. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Nureiter ruled that the two attorneys who filed the lawsuit must pay the legal fees of the defendants.

  • Google approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests it received for remote work or relocation

    Google has approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests that it received by July 2 from staff asking to relocate or work remotely once offices reopen.

  • Fidelity Takes 7.4% Stake in Marathon Digital

    The investment reflects growing institutional and individual interest in investing in crypto-related companies.

  • Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board

    The consumer goods giant appointed the founder of Trian Fund Management to its board in 2018, following a bitter months-long proxy fight - the biggest ever involving a U.S. company at the time. Trian has sold some of its stake in P&G since 2017. "P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Climb 25% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last...

  • This Pot Stock Is the Industry's Biggest Bargain -- and I Just Bought It

    Although sales estimates remain fluid, New Frontier Data is looking for U.S. weed revenue to grow by 21% annually through mid-decade. This past week, I took the plunge and purchased my first U.S. pot stock, which I believe is the biggest bargain in the entire industry.

  • Spend or Save: Should I Pay Off My Mortgage or Invest for Retirement?

    The trade-off between paying off your mortgage and saving more for retirement depends on how long you've had the mortgage and how far you are from retiring.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • Huawei reports biggest ever revenue drop as consumer growth engine stutters

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies reported its biggest ever revenue drop in the first half of 2021, after U.S. sanctions drove it to sell a chunk of its once-dominant handset business and before new growth areas have fully matured. The biggest decline came from Huawei's consumer business group, which includes handsets, where revenue fell 47% to 135.7 billion yuan. In 2019 former U.S. President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Gensler’s Preference for Bitcoin Futures Products Is Likely Bad News for a Spot BTC ETF

    The SEC chairman's comments this week are causing issuers to readjust their expectations for the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF.

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.