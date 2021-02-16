I was dead wrong about LaMelo Ball. But that doesn’t mean he’s doing everything right

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Fowler
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Let me start by falling on my own sword and we’ll get to the “but” later. Here goes:

I was completely wrong about whether the Charlotte Hornets should draft LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Picking Ball was the correct thing to do, and the Hornets have themselves a potential future star in this 19-year-old human highlight film.

Consider this my mea culpa. Every time Melo has another splashy game, lots of people gleefully send me links to my own draft-night column when the Hornets drafted Ball. The online headline: “Hornets dropped the ball by drafting LaMelo. He won’t be the star Charlotte needs.”

Then they’ll ask me something like: “Do you remember this?”

Yes, I remember it. I wrote it. As promised in that column, if Ball was way better than I expected and general manager Mitch Kupchak had made the right decision, I would virtually eat those words. The sound you now hear is me chewing on the corner of my own laptop.

But…

OK wait, not yet. Let me grovel a bit more first.

I totally miscalculated that night three months ago how good Ball would be, and how quickly he would adjust to the NBA. He’s now started the past eight games and the Hornets will never get him out of the starting lineup again. He deserves to start.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, passes to a teammate as Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green, left, chases him on Feb. 3rd.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, passes to a teammate as Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green, left, chases him on Feb. 3rd.

Ball ranks among the top three Charlotte players already — Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier are the other two — and he will be their very best player one day.

Ball has the ability to make multiple NBA All-Star teams. He has “I can get your team deep in the playoffs if you put good people around me” potential. If you couldn’t trade up with Golden State for James Wiseman in November — heck, maybe even if you could — the Hornets (13-15) got just what they needed. More talent. The Carolina Panthers are dreaming right now of grabbing a quarterback with Ball’s potential and his ability to pass.

But….

LaMelo Ball as an NBA player still has some issues.

LaMelo Ball’s issues

Those issues were exposed again Sunday night when Charlotte lost a 16-point lead at the end of the first quarter and got beaten by 12 by the San Antonio Spurs.

Ball had some great moments, like he always does. And the fact that I’m nitpicking a game where Melo scored 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had 8 assists shows just how far Ball has come already, because those are really good numbers. He’s a lock to end up as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year as long as he stays healthy.

And that 2-on-1 fast break Sunday in which he stole the ball, threw a behind-the-back pass to Malik Monk and then got a snazzy return pass from Monk for a layup? If we weren’t in a pandemic and a crowd had actually been allowed in the Spectrum Center, that would have blown a hole in the roof.

But there were some Ball blunders, too, particularly in the second half. Ball shot 1 for 8 and had only 3 points after halftime (he was 7-for-20 shooting for the game, never getting a “shooter’s roll” in part because of his unorthodox jump shot). He had 5 turnovers for the game.

And his defensive mistakes too often led directly to points by the other team. That’s part of the reason he was minus-16 in the plus-minus category while playing 39 minutes, the second-most of his brief NBA career, due to the Hornets being short-handed due to COVID-19.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball jokes with his teammates prior a game against Philadelphia on Feb. 3rd, 2021.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball jokes with his teammates prior a game against Philadelphia on Feb. 3rd, 2021.

I asked Hornets coach James Borrego about Ball after the San Antonio game.

“I thought he was productive tonight,” Borrego said. “He got to the rim. Made plays. I’ve got to watch the defense again — you know, that’s the work in progress. There’s got to be accountability there. There’s got to be a pride about that.”

Make no mistake — Borrego is on #TeamMelo. As he said later in the same press conference: “I love coaching him. He’s developing right before our eyes. … He’s having a major impact on our program, our team, our city and our culture … We found ourselves a heck of a player and a heck of a person. There’s room for growth here, which is exciting.”

How to make LaMelo better

Yes, there’s room for growth. As good as Ball’s numbers are — he’s averaging 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game close to halfway through his rookie season while shooting 35.4% from 3-point range and 43.7% overall — they aren’t yet extraordinary.

Nic Batum, for instance, had nearly identical averages for the Hornets in his first two seasons in Charlotte, and he was also a better defender then than Ball is now.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, extends his right arm as he watches his three-point attempt go through the net against the New York Knicks on Jan. 11th.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, extends his right arm as he watches his three-point attempt go through the net against the New York Knicks on Jan. 11th.

Did people go wild night after night about Batum? He got a $120-million contract from the Hornets that the team would later come to regret. So I guess they did in some respects.

But Batum didn’t have Melo’s innate flair for the game, nor his famous family backstory. And he wasn’t 19 and the next new thing. Batum wasn’t always on SportsCenter, and people weren’t always proclaiming that he was God’s gift to basketball.

Let me stop there before I go too far down that track. Again, I’m publicly switching to #TeamMelo now. I was wrong on draft night. I’m glad the Hornets drafted him. Not only does he provide entertainment for what had been a boring team, but he’s got stunning potential. He’s still a teenager. The defense can be learned. The turnovers can be curbed.

The key to making Ball better, though, is not to play him 40 minutes a game and just say, “You do you, Melo!” That may be what his loud dad Lavar Ball and a lot of fans would want, but that’s not realistic. You don’t need to wear rose-colored glasses with Ball. The view is awfully good without them.

And the way to view Ball now is this: He isn’t yet a great NBA player, night in and night out.

But Ball was absolutely a great draft choice because one day he can be great. There’s a first-team All-NBA player in that No. 2 uniform somewhere. If Borrego and his staff find it, they will stick around Charlotte a long time, and Ball will, too. Which is a good thing, because LaMelo Ball is the future of the Charlotte Hornets.

And, finally, the future looks bright.

Latest Stories

  • Internet Calls Out ‘Double Standards’ In Australian Open After Serena Williams Match

    Williams’ opponent gets emotional following losing set with Williams; gets very different reaction from commentators Serena Williams advanced in the Australian Open following an intense match against her opponent Aryna Sabalenka. However, it was what happened immediately after the set that prompted viewers to cry foul. Following the match, Sabalenka slammed her racket against the []

  • NFL rumors: Chicago Bears hung up on one thing in Carson Wentz trade talks

    It sounds like the Carson Wentz trade talks are starting to take shape, except... not yet, for some reason. By Adam Hermann

  • Draymond Green slams NBA over star players on trading block

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sharply criticized the NBA following Monday night's win over Cleveland, saying players put on the trading block by teams are being treated unfairly. Green spoke out after news broke of the Cavaliers sitting two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond because they're looking to deal him. Drummond watched Monday's game and cheered on his teammates from the bench while wearing street clothes.

  • Ayesha Curry defends her nude picture after being called a hypocrite: 'Never did that'

    Ayesha Curry clapped back at a fan that called her a hypocrite following her latest Instagram post.

  • Report: J.J. Watt seriously considering Browns

    The Browns were one of the first teams to show interest in signing defensive end J.J. Watt after he was released by the Texans last Friday and it appears the interest is mutual. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Watt is “seriously considering” making his way to Cleveland to play for the Browns. Among [more]

  • Bruce Arians: Tom Brady “wanted to try a different way”

    As the football-following world continues to digest the ability of quarterback Tom Brady to jump from the Patriots to the Buccaneers and to win a Super Bowl, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians continues to talk about Brady’s motivation in leaving New England. “I think his competitive spirit is so strong that he wanted to do [more]

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: A shocking top-5 pick at QB

    In the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, the Atlanta Falcons make a shocking quarterback pick at No. 4 overall

  • Adrian Peterson still hopes to catch Emmitt Smith’s rushing record

    He turns 36 next month. And he’s not yet ready to surrender his quest to catch Emmitt Smith for the NFL’s career rushing record. Adrian Peterson reiterated his longstanding desire to (1) win a Super Bowl and (2) catch Smith’s record in recent remarks to TMZ.com. “I’m going to keep playing, trying to chase the [more]

  • Ben Simmons, Sixers react to career game, throws shade at Rudy Gobert

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons takes a bit of a shot at Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert after his big performance.

  • Column: Wrecking isn't racing, makes for messy Daytona 500

    Brad Keselowski stomped through the smoke-filled haze and eyed the destruction from another disastrous Daytona 500. Keselowski took two steps and heaved his helmet at the carcass of his race car. This is NASCAR’s crown jewel event, the race that pays the most money and carries the most prestige.

  • Serena Williams's improved movement could be key to chasing down elusive 24th grand slam title

    Serena Williams powered into her 40th grand slam semi-final on Tuesday by beating arguably the best defender in women's tennis at her own game. Simona Halep usually frustrates opponents with her ability to reach would-be winners - she did so in their last meeting with a near-faultless 6-2 6-2 demolishing of Williams at the Wimbledon 2019 final. But on Tuesday Williams turned the tables by finding an answer for every one of the Romanian's attempts to grind her down, and displaying the significant improvement in her on-court movement which has turned heads in Melbourne. Defensive work and speed were strengths Williams was once known for - footwork to marvel at and covering the court with ease. But since returning from the birth of her first child in 2017 it has been a weakness preyed upon by her opponents. "If they can get Serena moving around, they will have a chance here," has so often been the musing of commentators, as challengers successfully targeted Williams's sometimes laboured lunging or awkward flat-footedness. This Australian Open has been a different story though. The 39-year-old has been explosive, chasing down balls to keep points alive, and clinching longer rallies where she previously would have run out of steam. Against Halep, it gave her more time for decision-making to hit ruthless winners - 24 in total - later on in points and ease to a 6-3 6-3 win. When asked post-match how long it had been since she felt those longer rallies were hers to win, Williams was in a jovial mood: "It's definitely been a minute. It's been a long minute. I think the summer of 1926 was the last time I felt that." But this shift in Williams's game is no laughing matter for her opponents, and she knows it. She nodded enthusiastically when on-court interviewer Jim Courier admired her defensive work in the aftermath of her win: "Last year my coach Patrick [Mouratoglou] had a long talk with me about how I needed to be better on defence." "I know throughout my career speed has been one thing that’s been super good in my game. Sometimes I’m getting points and getting balls and I know I have the legs to do it. So it’s exciting."

  • Matthew Stafford: There were a few teams I didn’t want to get traded to

    Earlier this week, soon-to-be former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sat down for an interview with Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press that touched on topics related to his pending trade to the Rams. On Sunday, the newspaper shared more of that conversation with their subscribers. One of the new questions had to do with [more]

  • Jalen Johnson, Duke freshman and potential NBA lottery pick, ends his college career

    Johnson will no longer play for the Blue Devils

  • Cam Newton says he spent thousands, maybe millions of dollars on clothes he wore once

    Here's why he's making a change.

  • Ripple Effects: What the Kevin Pillar signing should mean for Mets

    When you unpack the Pillar signing and squint hard enough, it's easy to understand what the Mets were thinking -- and how Pillar might fit.

  • Last week's winner Daniel Berger withdraws from Genesis Invitational

    Daniel Berger won't play this week's Genesis Invitational, pulling out on Tuesday, two days after winning at Pebble Beach.

  • Did a broken spoiler help Michael McDowell win the Daytona 500?

    McDowell's car suffered damage in the 16-car crash that happened on lap 15 of Sunday's race. Was that damage a benefit?

  • Will Blake Griffin be traded or agree to a buyout? NBA execs weigh in on his value to contenders

    NBA executives discuss whether Blake Griffin will be traded or agree to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons with HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

  • Halep looking to be a little less negative after Melbourne exit

    Simona Halep said she would leave the Australian Open with her head held high despite a quarter-final exit but was a little frustrated at her negativity on court during the tournament. The Romanian world number two went out in straight sets at the hands of 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday after her serve let her down at a couple of pivotal moments. The twice Grand Slam champion had not played a competitive match since the French Open in early October when she arrived in Australia to undergo quarantine, and she thought that might have contributed to her mindset.

  • Cowboys rumor mills, gossip again take center stage as offseason begins

    A sudden retirement on the horizon? A SB winning QB on his way to Dallas? A long-term committment for Dak?? The Cowboys are never far away from drama, manufactured or not.