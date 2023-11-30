Will dead rise to vote for LSU football's Jayden Daniels for Heisman Trophy? | Toppmeyer

Brian Kelly worked in politics for long enough to learn he didn’t want to work in politics, but he's using his political savvy to campaign for Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy candidacy.

After Kelly graduated from Assumption College, he spent a year on the full-time staff of Gerry D’Amico, the Democratic state senator for Worchester, Massachusetts.

“What I did not like, I think, was the need to have a quid pro quo,” Kelly, LSU's coach, told me last summer, of his distaste for politics and preference for coaching.

Nevertheless, Kelly knows how to get out the vote, and he returned to the stump this week.

“Vote early, vote often for Jayden Daniels,” Kelly said on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”

“I was near Chicago (at Notre Dame), and I know that worked in Chicago quite well for many years,” Kelly quipped.

Indeed, allegations of voter fraud and dead people voting to tilt Chicago elections date back several decades. Chicago voting was scrutinized after the 1960 presidential election, when John F. Kennedy edged Richard Nixon by a thin margin in Illinois, thanks in part to Kennedy's support in Chicago.

Daniels doesn’t require the dead to rise. He just needs enough votes from the more than 900 living Heisman voters. Most voters are media members – I have a ballot – and past award winners also vote. Each ballot has a spot for a first-, second- and third-place vote.

I haven’t determined my pecking order, but I’ll say this: I agree with Kelly’s assessment that no single player performed better than Daniels through 12 games.

The trouble for Daniels is that, fairly or not, this award is linked to team success, especially throughout the playoff era. Louisville’s Lamar Jackson remains the only Heisman winner from the playoff era to win from a team that had at least three losses when ballots were due.

LSU is 9-3, and Daniels won’t get one final chance to impress Heisman voters during a conference championship game. Heisman candidates like Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. will play this weekend, and Heisman voting suffers from recency bias.

Nix ranks as the nation’s best passer. His completion rate is 78.6% for 3,906 yards and 37 touchdowns. Daniels completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Voters also should consider Daniels’ dual-threat capabilities, which tortured defenses. His 1,134 rushing yards lead all quarterbacks, and LSU leads the nation in scoring.

If Oregon wins the Pac-12 Championship thanks to a strong performance from its quarterback, I think Nix will win the Heisman, and Daniels will win if Washington wins the Pac-12 Championship.

If dead people vote, then all bets are off.

Looking ahead to 12-team College Football Playoff

No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2) probably is headed to the Citrus Bowl, rather than a New Year's Six bid. Why? Orange Bowl rules require an ACC team to play in that game. Plus, the Group of Five is assured of one representative into a NY6 bowl.

TOPPMEYER: Why Pac-12 is assured of being in College Football Playoff, and the SEC isn't

However, if the 12-team playoff were here this year, the Rebels would be admitted, along with fellow SEC qualifiers Georgia, Alabama and No. 9 Missouri. The Big Ten and SEC would claim seven playoff spots. If we treat Oregon and Washington as Big Ten teams (they will be next year), then the SEC and Big Ten would account for nine spots.

It's a Power Two world.

Emails of the week

Chris writes, in response to my column about Auburn launching itself into a three-year hole, following its foolish 2020 firing of Gus Malzahn: Honestly I believe your a real (Note: Next word redacted, due to profanity). Oh you can spark a column that sales a few papers, but you will be the first to praise (Hugh Freeze) two years from now you rat (Note: Next word redacted, due to profanity). … May the fleas of a thousand camels multiply in your armpit. I hope your wife… (Note: The rest of Chris’ email has been redacted, due to profanity restrictions and vulgarities about my wife, who is amazing.)

My response: Auburn fans write the best emails. Truly, the best.

A different Chris writes: I'm not sure what they taught you at Truman State (I had to verify that is indeed a real school and I'm still unsure) but apparently research and objectivity were absent from the program.

My response: Truman is, indeed, a real school. I can confirm it. So can U.S. News & World Report, which recently ranked Truman as the No. 1 public school in the Midwest region for the 27th consecutive year. Go Bulldogs.

Koehler writes: You’re a troll, sir and articles doused in words while miraculously containing absolutely no substance, like yours that I just read, won’t get you far beyond a cursory clicks.

My response: My writing has gotten me pretty far, to this point. Then again, being a sportswriter is a pretty easy job – not exactly splitting the atom over here.

TOPPMEYER: In hiring Mike Elko, Texas A&M football shows it's more Michigan State than Michigan

Three and out

1. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said a good transfer quarterback costs about $1 to $2 million in NIL money. Sounds like a fair rate. That’s also the cost for a decent Power Five coordinator, and I consider a good quarterback to be more influential than a coordinator. Rhule's quoted price for a transfer quarterback is just 10% to 20% of the cost for an elite coach.

2. Heisman prediction: Nix wins, followed in voting by Daniels and Penix.

3. No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0 SEC) upsetting No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) in the SEC Championship would cause a massive headache for the playoff committee and create the possibility of the SEC being shut out of the playoff in the final year of the four-team format. I don’t think it will come to that.

Prediction: Georgia beats Alabama and covers the 6½-point spread.

My predicted playoff field: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Oregon, 4. Florida State

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist.

