De'Aaron Fox's thunderous dunk fires up father-in-law, Kings teammates

Fox's thunderous dunk fires up father-in-law, announcers

Don't blink.

If you did, you might have missed De'Aaron Fox's thunderous posterizing dunk over Utah big man Kelly Olynyk in the fourth quarter of the Kings' 126-125 victory over the Jazz at Golden 1 Center on Friday night.

Just about every Kings fan in the sellout Golden 1 Center crowd either rose to their feet or fell out of their seats in disbelief. Sacramento's bench exploded into celebration. NBC Sports California announcers Mark Jones and Kayte Christensen couldn't contain their excitement. But the best reaction of all came from Fox's father-in-law Ray Caldwell, who seemed to know the dunk was coming before anyone else.

My father-in-law standing up before everyone else ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/XWNhJ75CfD — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) December 31, 2022

My dad standing up before anyone else cause he knew what was coming is so funny to me ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/TWT8V96CuH — Recee Caldwell (@Cee_Caldwell) December 31, 2022

“Fox’s dunk was electric," coach Mike Brown said after the win. "He was amazing; I don’t know how he did it."

"I don’t even know he got that in," Kings center Domantas Sabonis added. "I thought he was going to lay it up or it was a foul and he just dunked it with two hands. The whole arena saw it. It was amazing."

Fox finished the game with 24 points on 10-of-24 shooting and 10 assists. He scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, marking the fourth straight game with double-digit points in the final frame. Fox and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum are the only two players in the NBA with at least 10 fourth-quarter points in four consecutive contests this season [h/t FOX40].

And to properly finish off an exciting night in Sacramento, Fox lit the victory beam at Golden 1 Center for the first time.

You'll be seeing this dunk in Fox highlight reels for a long, long time.