De'Aaron Fox's Father Weighs In on Marvin Bagley III's Tension With Kings: 'Trade Him'

Marvin Bagley III's tension with the Sacramento Kings has evolved into an all-out family feud.

On Sunday, De'Aaron Fox's father Aaron Fox responded to a tweet concerning Bagley's status with the team by urging the Kings to "trade him."

yikes. the Marvin Bagley III trade demand saga takes its next turn, this time from De'Aaron Fox's father. pic.twitter.com/YTFwzuNlZB — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 4, 2021

Fox's tweet comes after Bagley's father took direct aim at the organization. On Saturday, Marvin, Jr. bashed the Kings for not letting his son flourish.

Marvin Bagley’s dad gives zero Fs pic.twitter.com/PRheHPe60j — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 3, 2021

"PLEASE trade Marvin Bagley III ASAP," his father said in now-deleted tweets. "What since does it make to treat Marvin Bagley III this way? No worries, it will surely work out."

This isn't the first time Bagley, Jr. has taken aim at the Kings and/or coach Luke Walton. Yet when asked about the father's comments, Walton made it clear his opinion doesn't matter when it comes to running the team.

Luke Walton responds to a since-deleted tweet from Marvin Bagley III's father asking the Kings to trade his son pic.twitter.com/N38eofrgu8 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 3, 2021

"My message is always the same: We don’t listen to any of that. It’s us within these walls, us within this locker room. We’re in this together," Walton said. "Good or bad, whatever people are saying, we’ve got to do everything we can to not let that affect what we’re trying to get done here."

De'Aaron Fox alluded to his father's Twitter outburst catching him by surprise as well.

Jesus Christ — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) January 4, 2021

Even if the Kings were to take both Fox and Bagley III's father seriously, it would probably be hard to find the big man a new home due to his inconsistent play. Bagley III was the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. But unlike his classmates Luka Doncic and Trae Young, Bagley has been unable to find his footing in the NBA due to mounting injuries. In fact, he's only shooting around 37 percent from the field, averaging just 11.8 points and eight rebounds. Despite this, the Kings are off to a great start to the season, sitting at a 3-3 record with Harrison Barnes, Fox, and Buddy Hield heading the charge.

Complex

