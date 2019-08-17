Kings PG De'Aaron Fox becomes latest to withdraw from Team USA

We’re now two weeks from the opening of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, and the exodus of NBA talent from Team USA is still ongoing.

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox will withdraw from Team USA to focus on the Kings’ push for the playoffs this season, league sources told Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox will withdraw from Team USA to focus on upcoming season with goal of making playoffs, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 17, 2019

Also exiting the roster this week were Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker and Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, who were dealing with ankle and thumb injuries respectively.

Fox had a breakout season last year, averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 assists per game with a .544 true shooting percentage for the upstart Kings.

Fox had shown promise, but few minutes

Even though Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker is supposed to be the leader of Team USA, losing Fox is still a tough blow for the squad. Fox was reportedly a “standout” during his work on the U.S. Select Team and garnered praise from multiple teammates.

Despite that promise, Fox only played six minutes during Team USA’s friendly against Spain on Friday. That was the lowest total of any U.S. player who saw the court.

It was instead San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White who saw more minutes behind Walker, which perhaps isn’t surprising considering the team is coached by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

De'Aaron Fox saw only six minutes in a Team USA friendly on Friday. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Story continues

Fox will now refocus on the Kings, who could be in playoff contention after finishing in ninth place in the Western Conference last season at 39-43. Fox’s growth would be a major factor in any progress the team makes in a still-stacked West.

Team USA roster down to 13

With Fox out, Team USA’s roster has nearly reached the 12-man size it needs for the World Cup. Where it proceeds likely depends on Celtics guard Marcus Smart’s recovery from a calf issue. Currently left on the team are:

Harrison Barnes

Jaylen Brown

Joe Harris

Kyle Kuzma

Brook Lopez

Khris Middleton

Donovan Mitchell

Mason Plumlee

Marcus Smart

Jayson Tatum

Myles Turner

Kemba Walker

Derrick White

While that’s not exactly the dream team, it’s still as large a collection of NBA talent as you’re going to see in the World Cup. The team is led by a pair of All-Stars in Walker and Mitchell, who are supported by a plethora of strong role players.

The team is currently favored to win the tournament at -225 odds. Not overwhelming like in the past, but still the clear Goliath in the field.

More from Yahoo Sports: