The Kings are one of the 22 teams invited to play in Orlando beginning July 31 for the chance at a postseason appearance.

While the team has a tough schedule ahead, there is still a chance. Well ... not according to ESPN.

De'Aaron Fox sounded off when he saw a portion of an article on the website that didn't even mention the Kings:

Damn we have an absolute 0% chance 😂 couldn't even get a mention 💀💀 https://t.co/A6MVBf6L8U — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) June 10, 2020

The article detailed that tough eight-seed scenario, which is fair. The Kings are 3 ½ games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, and there is a three-way tie between them, the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Those last three teams were described by ESPN as the trio "tight race" that will ultimately be the battle.

I'll say it again, it's not going to be easy, but to not even mention the Kings? Oof. Even just say: "Oh, the Sacramento Kings will be there, too." Something.

NBC Sports' own Tom Haberstroh quoted the famous "Dumb and Dumber," line in a recent interview that proves it'll be a tough task, but the Kings are the hottest team right now in that field. They did go 13-7 in their last 20 games before the coronavirus hiatus.

[RELATED: How Kings are affected NBA standings change, tiebreaker]

Yes, it's been a while since actual NBA games were played, but it's almost as if the team was a forgotten thought.

As Fox said, not even a mention is uncalled for.

De'Aaron Fox slams ESPN dismissing Kings in NBA playoff predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area