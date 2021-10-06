De'Aaron Fox, Kings represented in 2021-22 NBA GM survey

Kings representation in the NBA's 2021-22 GM survey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The results are in, and the Sacramento Kings are pretty well represented in this year's NBA GM survey.

Expectations aren't necessarily super high for the Kings this season, but NBA GMs believe there is some to like about Sacramento's squad.

NBA GMs responded to a 48-question survey and these are the categories where the Kings are represented:

Which player is the fastest with the ball?1. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento – 59%2. Ja Morant, Memphis – 24%3. Russell Westbrook, L.A. Lakers – 14%4. Ish Smith, Charlotte – 3%

Who will win the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year?1. Jalen Green, Houston – 47%2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit – 40%3. Jalen Suggs, Orlando – 7%Also receiving votes: Davion Mitchell, Sacramento; Alperen Sengun, Houston

Which rookie will be the best player in five years?1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland – 33%2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit – 30%3. Jalen Green, Houston – 23%4. Jalen Suggs, Orlando – 10%5. Davion Mitchell, Sacramento – 3%

Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?1. Jalen Suggs (5), Orlando – 23%2. Alperen Sengun (16), Houston – 20%3. James Bouknight (11), Charlotte – 7%Jalen Johnson (20), Atlanta – 7%Trey Murphy III (17), New Orleans – 7%Also receiving votes: Scottie Barnes (4), Toronto; Brandon Boston Jr. (51), LA Clippers; Jared Butler (40), Utah; Chris Duarte (13), Indiana; Luka Garza (52), Detroit; Isaiah Jackson (22), Indiana; Keon Johnson (21), LA Clippers; Kai Jones (19), Charlotte; Miles McBride (36), New York; Davion Mitchell (9), Sacramento; Cam Thomas (27), Brooklyn

Which team will be most improved in 2021-22?1. Chicago Bulls – 27%2. Golden State Warriors – 13%Los Angeles Lakers – 13%3. Charlotte Hornets – 10%4. New Orleans Pelicans – 7%Toronto Raptors – 7%Also receiving votes: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards

Who is the best assistant coach in the NBA?1. Kenny Atkinson, Golden State – 17%Darvin Ham, Milwaukee – 17%3. Scott Brooks, Portland – 10%David Vanterpool, Brooklyn – 10%5. Nate Tibbets, Orlando – 7%Also receiving votes: Mark Bryant, Phoenix; Sam Cassell, Philadelphia; Mike D’Antoni, New Orleans; Alex Jenson, Utah; Jay Larranaga, LA Clippers; Charles Lee, Milwaukee; Mike Longabardi, Sacramento; John Lucas, Houston; Lloyd Pierce, Indiana; Damon Stoudamire, Boston; Jacque Vaughn, Brooklyn

Which active player will make the best head coach someday?1. Chris Paul, Phoenix – 34%2. Rajon Rondo, L.A. Lakers – 14%3. T.J. McConnell, Indiana – 10%4. Mike Conley Utah – 7%Udonis Haslem, Miami – 7%Garrett Temple, New Orleans – 7%Also receiving votes: Harrison Barnes, Sacramento; Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana; Draymond Green, Golden State; Joe Ingles, Utah; LeBron James, L.A. Lakers; Patty Mills, Brooklyn

The most notable names are fifth-year guard De'Aaron Fox and rookie guard Davion Mitchell.

Just one year after selecting guard Tyrese Haliburton with the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Kings are hoping that Mitchell (9th overall in 2021) will follow suit and become another steal of the draft for Sacramento.

For now, NBA GMs believe the Kings have enough to look forward to.