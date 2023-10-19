De'Aaron Fox hilariously mocks CP3 flop in Kings' preseason loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

De'Aaron Fox and Chris Paul exchanged some words late in the fourth quarter of the Kings' 116-115 preseason loss to the Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday night.

Fox was called for a defensive foul while guarding Paul near mid-court. After Paul tumbled to the ground, Fox mimicked him falling down and had a few words for the Warriors veteran.

De’Aaron and CP3 getting into it 😅🍿 pic.twitter.com/gs5jHqMZEv — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) October 19, 2023

Paul has been known to do his fair share of flopping over the years, but he'll have to be more careful this season. The NBA instated a new flopping rule in which players called for a flop are assessed a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul -- meaning it won't count toward ejection. The other team is then awarded one free-throw attempt.

Paul and the Warriors got the last laugh, however. Behind Steph Curry's 30 points and his go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds left, Golden State handed Sacramento its fourth preseason loss.

Fox scored 25 points on 9-of-21 shooting and tallied seven rebounds and two steals.

It'll be a quick turnaround for the Kings, as they head back to Sacramento for Thursday night's preseason finale against the Utah Jazz.