De'Aaron Fox with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/05/2021
Richaun Holmes had 23 points and a career-best 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in a 140-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Two nights after getting ejected early in the third quarter after picking up a foul and two technicals, Holmes shot 9 of 12 from the floor and had two assists. “It was a great moment to have,” Holmes said.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson on the disappointment of losing star guard Kyrie Irving to season-ending shoulder surgery
Draymond Green spoke for many NBA players in requesting that league investigators and commissioner Adam Silver apply the same discipline standards to embattled Suns governor Robert Sarver as they apply to players.
The New York Knicks have the pieces for an Anthony Davis trade but could the Los Angeles Lakers swoop in and get a stud for LeBron James?
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jordan Poole scored 26 points, Stephen Curry had 19 and the Golden State Warriors routed the New Orleans Pelicans 126-85 on Friday night to improve to 7-1. Gary Payton II added 17 points, and the Warriors broke it open with a 34-point third quarter. Jonas Valanciunas scored 20 points for the Pelicans.
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.
Moody hilariously went a bit viral this week on social media, and it wasn't for something that happened on the court.
Native Pittsburgher Mike McCarthy needed a moment after a larger-than-life figure from his youth casually walked past his press conference. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Draymond Green is one of the best trash talkers in NBA history, so thats what made todays impromptu moment with his son Draymond Jr. so heartwarming.
New York Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis and a few big contracts to open up cap space to sign two max contract players, but which ones?
Julius Randle led all scorers with 32 points as the New York Knicks defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-98, on Friday night.
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
Gary Payton is a proud father.
Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended indefinitely after being arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.
The trade deadline came and went without the Knicks making a move. They did waive Enes Kanter and Wesley Matthews, what?s next for NY?
Steve Smith had a message for Baker Mayfield: You're the reason Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer with the Browns.
Doc Rivers explains what the Philadelphia 76ers saw in Seth Curry and why they chased him for their roster.
Jake Peavy opens up about Buster Posey's amazing accuracy on this throw back to the mound as the pitcher was arguing with an umpire.
Complete statistics from Friday night’s Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball exhibition game against Miles College in Rupp Arena.
Russell Westbrook is supposed to help the Lakers win non-LeBron games, now the pressure is on.