De'Aaron Fox with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Richaun Holmes had 23 points and a career-best 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in a 140-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Two nights after getting ejected early in the third quarter after picking up a foul and two technicals, Holmes shot 9 of 12 from the floor and had two assists. “It was a great moment to have,” Holmes said.