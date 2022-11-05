De'Aaron Fox cleared to play in Kings-Magic game after knee injury

Fox cleared to play, available for Kings' clash with Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings will have their best player back on the court Saturday when they take on the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.

De'Aaron Fox has been cleared to play and will be available, per the Kings' injury report.

The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson reported the news first Saturday, citing a league source.

Fox suffered a bone bruise in his right knee during Sacramento's game against the Charlotte Hornets last week and exited after playing only nine minutes.

There was no further structural damage in the star point guard's knee, an MRI revealed, but he sat out of the Kings' intense 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat -- though he was spotted getting shots up during pregame shootaround with a bandage on his injured knee.

Anderson also reported Friday that Fox was a full participant in practice, and the 24-year-old previously was listed as "questionable" for Saturday's game.

Before he was injured in Charlotte, Fox was averaging 27.8 points on 55 percent shooting from the field and just under 40 percent from the 3-point line, along with 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists through Sacramento's first five games.

As the Kings look for their third win of the season against the two-win Magic, who are fresh off a one-point victory over the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento fans certainly hope Fox is able to help out on the floor.