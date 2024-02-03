De'Aaron Fox with a 2 Pt vs. Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton has missed 10 of the last 11 games with a hamstring injury.
Siakam had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists two days after being traded.
Dan Titus breaks down what the Pascal Siakam deal means for fantasy managers.
Fans will have to wait even longer for the matchup.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the new coaching hires made by some struggling offensive teams, and whether they'll make a positive impact in 2024.
Amid one of the most pivotal times in college athletics, the SEC and Big Ten are creating a joint advisory group to address the turmoil enveloping the industry.
Barkley didn't mince words with people who think Taylor Swift is ruining football.
Dalton Del Don breaks down players and strategies he plans to stay away from in fantasy football drafts next season.
Here's a 40-pack of players to peruse over as the prop bets start to come into focus for the big game and the silly season starts to take hold.
The seven-time champion signed a contract extension with Mercedes that began after the 2023 season.
So, about those new NBA load management rules...
The Wolfpack have plenty of strengths, but depth could be a pitfall when postseason pressure cranks up.
This will be the third consecutive year that Kia Nurse has played for a new team.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what the recent playoff defeats mean for 2024 for the Ravens and Lions.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Info Solutions' Bryce Rossler to give their thoughts on the fallout from the Conference Championship games this past weekend and react to some of the latest head coach and coordinator news around the NFL. Charles and Bryce start off with the Baltimore Ravens and what went wrong for them against the Kansas City Chiefs. Charles is high on the KC defense and thinks they have what it takes to slow down the San Francisco 49ers. The duo move on to the NFC Championship game, as they discuss Brock Purdy and his overrated play this postseason, what's next for the Detroit Lions and whether or not to pay Jared Goff. Later, Charles and Bryce react to some breaking coach news, including Arthur Smith becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers (and what went wrong for him as a playcaller in Atlanta) and Lions OC Ben Johnson deciding to stay in Detroit instead of taking a head coaching job. The hosts finish off the show with their thoughts on offensive vs. defensive head coaches and their favorite head coach hire so far (things are looking up for the Carolina Panthers!)
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.