DeVonta Smith breaks Alabama single-game receiving TD record in one half

DeVonta Smith scored four first-half touchdowns against Ole Miss. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It took Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith just one half against Ole Miss to break the school’s single-game record for receiving touchdowns.

Smith caught four touchdown passes from QB Tua Tagovailoa in the first 30 minutes on Sunday to set a new school record. Those TD catches came as part of an eight-catch, 221-yard blitz in the first half as Alabama went from being down 10-7 to Ole Miss to up 38-10 at the half.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 221 yards were just shy of another Alabama record. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper twice had 224 yards receiving in a game for the Tide and saw his record broken early in the second half when Smith caught his fifth TD pass of the day.

Smith’s first TD was a 74-yard catch and run on Alabama’s opening drive. He then caught 23, 25 and 33-yard scores from Tagovailoa, who also had a rushing touchdown in the half. The 33-yard touchdown gave Alabama a four-score lead at the break and the fifth score was a 27-yard score.

Until Saturday’s outburst, Smith was most famously known for catching the national-title winning pass from Tagovailoa to beat Georgia in overtime in January of 2018. And he still will be most-known for that play, of course. His day on Saturday just adds him into Alabama’s record books until a teammate like Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III or Jaylen Waddle scores five TDs in a game.

- - - - - - -

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports: