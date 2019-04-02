DE Randy Gregory, who is suspended again, gets extension from Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys can’t quit defensive end Randy Gregory.

The Cowboys didn’t cut Gregory after his latest suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. They extended his contract.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported the new contract brings Gregory through the 2020 season. Whether Gregory is allowed to play in 2019, or 2020, remains to be seen. He is suspended indefinitely.

Cowboys get Randy Gregory for cheap in 2020

According to Pelissero, the Cowboys converted $310,000 of Gregory’s 2019 salary into a signing bonus, and added another year for $735,000 with escalators possible.

At least it’s cheap. If the Cowboys looked at Gregory’s latest suspension as a chance to add another season at a low rate, there’s some business sense behind it.

Otherwise, it’s odd. Gregory has been unreliable through his career, and even when he played well late last season, his latest suspension unraveled that momentum.

Gregory is on his fourth suspension

Gregory slipped to the second round of the 2015 draft due to off-field issues. He played just two games over the 2016 and 2017 seasons due to drug-related suspensions.

Gregory’s latest suspension is indefinite, and unless there’s some unforeseen development, it could cost him most of and maybe all of this season. It’s Gregory’s fourth suspension. The Cowboys are still hopeful he plays this season, Pelissero said.

The Cowboys have stayed positive and supported Gregory. Extending his contract is another sign their patience hasn’t run out.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory had his contract extended through 2020. (AP)

