DeMarcus Cousins looks fantastic in new workout video

DeMarcus Cousins is on the mend ... again. The big man has had it rough the past few years, tearing both his Achilles and ACL. But if a new workout video is to be believed, Cousins is ready to return to form right now.

Cousins, 30, posted a video of his comeback on Twitter on Tuesday. The video shows Cousins doing drills, taking shots and showing off his range of motion. He looks pretty good.

“ Patience is bitter, but it’s fruit is sweet. “ pic.twitter.com/pepq2IVGIg — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) October 13, 2020

Obviously, you should take the video with a grain of salt. It’s edited to make Cousins looks excellent. Still, it’s promising to see Cousins move like that following two significant injuries. If Cousins can operate at 75 percent next season, some team is going to get a really solid player on a cheap deal.

Where will DeMarcus Cousins sign?

If Cousins is finally healthy, he should draw interest from a number of teams. Even if Cousins can’t get back to the numbers he showed with the Sacramento Kings, he proved he could be a useful contributor in limited time with the Golden State Warriors.

Cousins could be looking for a similar role next season. The last two times Cousins was on the market, he opted to sign with a strong team with championship hopes. That could lead him back to the Los Angeles Lakers. Cousins never played a regular season game with the team due to his ACL injury, though he is eligible for a championship ring.

It helps that Anthony Davis is expected to return to the Lakers in the offseason. Cousins and Davis are still incredibly close, and spoke almost immediately after the Lakers won it all.

