DeMarcus Cousins ejected 3 minutes into 3rd game back in NBA

DeMarcus Cousins suited up Monday for his third game back in the NBA after missing all of last season with a torn ACL.

He didn’t last long.

The Houston Rockets center played three minutes in a 113-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks before getting ejected in a renewal of his often-contentious relationship with league officials.

Cousins picked up his first technical early in the second quarter after jawing with fellow former Kentucky Wildcat Willie Cauley-Stein. He also gave Cauley-Stein a little shove.

The dustup resulted in double technicals.

Boogie and Willie Cauley-Stein getting chippy.



Double techs pic.twitter.com/Z9hOJlHjP1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2021

Not three minutes later, Cousins picked up his second technical after protesting a non-call when he thought he was fouled on a drive to the basket.

Boogie gets his first ejection of the year. pic.twitter.com/QVuCj3HuFO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2021

Microphones didn’t pick up what Cousins said. But judging strictly by video, that was a really quick whistle, especially considering it was led to Cousins’ ejection.

Was this a case of officials carrying on longstanding beef with Cousins, or did the Rockets center utter a magic word to earn the automatic T?

It didn't take long for Boogie and the officials to get reacquainted. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)

Nothing new for Boogie

Cousins regularly finds himself among league leaders in technical fouls and has said before that he believes officials have it out for him.

“I got a tech for saying, ‘Good job, referee,’” Cousins told The Undefeated in 2017. “I said, ‘Good job. Good call.’ And I got a tech? I swear to God on my kids. I have yet to have a moment where I just erupt or go off. I haven’t had one of those, but for some reason I’m still leading the league in techs. ...

Story continues

“In previous seasons, I got a tech for playing after the whistle is over. Now it doesn’t matter because it’s me.”

Three minutes into the third game of his NBA return, and it looks like it’s business as usual between Cousins and the refs.

More from Yahoo Sports: