DeMar DeRozan brutalizes Chris Boucher at rim, leads Spurs rally past Raptors from 18-point deficit

DeMar DeRozan took it personally when the Toronto Raptors traded him to the San Antonio Spurs two summers ago.

He appears to still be holding on to those frustrations.

The Spurs forward made his second visit to Toronto on Sunday since the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors in 2018.

He made Raptors forward Chris Boucher pay for the perceived sins of the team that formerly employed him. During the third quarter of Sunday’s Raptors-Spurs game, DeRozan saw an opening to the basket after dribbling the ball over halfcourt.

DeRozan takes frustrations out on Boucher

He shed Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at the top of the key and attacked the basket as Boucher stepped in to challenge. It was a bad decision by Boucher.

DeMar DeRozan is clearly still not over being traded from Toronto. (John E. Sokolowski/Reuters)

DeRozan brutalized the rim and Boucher on a powerful dunk that left Boucher on his back on the baseline and asking for help off the floor from his teammates and a referee.

Spurs rally

Even with the Spurs bucket, the Raptors appeared in full control, holding a 76-61 lead. But DeRozan’s dunk helped the Spurs rally from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to stun the Raptors in a 105-104 win that saw them outscore the home team by 14 points in the fourth quarter.

DeRozan led the way for the Spurs with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a win that surely brought him no small amount of satisfaction.

