DeAndre Hopkins trade reaction is swift, hilarious and sad (including a Deshaun Watson side-eye)

The news started as “Wait, the Houston Texans are trading for David Johnson?” and ended with “Wait, the Houston Texans are trading DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson?!?!”

Granted, there’s more to the proposed blockbuster trade than just those two players — but not a lot. Bill O’Brien, general manager, ladies and gentlemen ...

And Twitter, as you might imagine, had a blast with it. Every bit of it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

First, we wouldn’t be doing justice if we didn’t get nearly instant reaction from the man who perhaps suffers the most directly from the trade.

Although the original tweet was deleted, watch the reaction of Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who was sitting next to trainer Quincy Avery when the news broke:

And just in case you want that Watson still shot for your social media account ...

Watson's face says it all.

What about the reaction of the quarterback who beat Watson in the AFC title game? He certainly seems surprised.

Woah! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 16, 2020

Others around the NFL, however, were more blunt in their Texans — or let’s face it, Bill O’Brien — bashing.

Why would you ever do such a thing? https://t.co/Y21debgT3W — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 16, 2020

I’ve had Bill O’Brien on trial ever since he started Tom Savage (yes, Tom Savage) over Deshaun Watson during Watson’s rookie year.



Today, O’Brien has been convicted, found guilty of being a complete and absolute fool!! #Texans #DeAndreHopkins — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 16, 2020

Man we need start drug testing some of these GM’s and coaches lol #questionablemoves — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) March 16, 2020

I know these are difficult & scary times... but at least nearly all of us can go to bed knowing Bill O’Brien isn’t the Head Coach/GM/Emperor of our favorite football teams. — nick wright (@getnickwright) March 16, 2020

Bill O’Brien finally handing Houston the punishment the MLB wouldn’t give em — Nixon (@fhnixon) March 16, 2020

Here’s one from Hopkins’ new teammate with the Arizona Cardinals ...

Story continues

... and here is one from one of his former teammates in Houston.

So it’s going over well in some places. And not so well in Houston. What a stunner.

More from Yahoo Sports: