DeAndre Hopkins trade already pays dividends, as his huge day leads Cardinals' upset win over 49ers

Expect to be reminded of The Trade plenty this NFL season. Especially when DeAndre Hopkins plays like he did Sunday.

Hopkins, who the Arizona Cardinals stole in a deal that sent David Johnson to Houston, had an enormous game in a 24-20 upset win over the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

Hopkins’ big run and catch to the 1-yard line set up Kenyan Drake’s go-ahead touchdown with 5:03 left. It was the highlight of a huge game from Hopkins. He had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards. The Texans could use a guy like that.

Hopkins, who got a massive two-year, $54.5 million deal just before the season started, could be the NFL’s best receiver. He made a good case on Sunday. Kyler Murray, who had a big day running the ball as well as throwing it, had an instant connection with Hopkins.

The Cardinals’ defense held at the end, as Jimmy Garoppolo came up short on his final drive. The Cardinals start 1-0 with a win over the favorite in the NFC West, with Hopkins looking like he was worth every bit Arizona gave up to get him.

Everyone knew it would be a lopsided trade, but it might be even more one-sided than we imagined.

