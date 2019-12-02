DeAndre Hopkins tosses TD to Deshaun Watson on crazy option play

The Houston Texans weren’t going to leave Sunday night’s game without using the best trick in their bag.

Even though Houston was ahead 21-9 in the fourth quarter and was in control of the game, you know that former New England Patriots assistant and current Texans coach Bill O’Brien wanted to show off a play the Texans had clearly been working on for this game.

The play was really fun. The Texans started the play with jet sweep motion to the left with receiver DeAndre Carter. But instead of giving it to Carter, Watson handed off to Duke Johnson. Johnson immediately handed it to DeAndre Hopkins coming back to the right, and it turned into an option play with Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson scored a fun touchdown on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Hopkins pitched the ball before he was upended and went head over heels, and Watson caught it. The pass went forward, but because the Texans hadn’t passed the ball ahead in giving the ball to Johnson or Hopkins, it was legal.

Watson caught the pitch and dove into the end zone for a touchdown. Take that, Bill Belichick. As NBC went to commercial break, they played “Sweet Georgia Brown,” the song associated with the Harlem Globetrotters. It goes into the books as a 6-yard touchdown pass from Hopkins to Watson.

With @deshaunwatson's 4th quarter touchdown currently logged as a RECEIVING TD, Watson has joined Jim McMahon in Week 4, 1985 as the only players to have 3+ pass TD and a receiving TD in a single game in the Super Bowl era.@HoustonTexans | #SNF — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 2, 2019

The Patriots have had the best defense in the NFL this season. The Texans had to get creative to beat it, and they unveiled one of the more entertaining plays of the season to get Watson in the end zone.

