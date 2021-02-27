DeAndre Hopkins still thinks it's hilarious the Texans traded him for 'only' 2nd round pick

DeAndre Hopkins feels pretty good about being traded to the Arizona Cardinals last year. The Houston Texans dropped their Pro Bowl wide receiver onto a lifeboat and sent him to an up and coming team just as their boat sprung a leak and began to sink in embarrassing fashion.

The numbers Hopkins put up in 2020 make him feel even better about it. In a tweet on Friday, Hopkins made it clear that he still thinks it's hilarious that the Texans traded him for just a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and running back David Johnson.

An they said I’m only worth a 2nd rounder 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vXN2wqXrV8 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) February 26, 2021

Well, he's certainly not wrong. At the time it looked like the Cardinals were robbing the Texans blind while the Texans helped. 11 months later the trade somehow looks even worse, as Hopkins so eagerly pointed out.

The Cardinals knew exactly what they had, too. Less than six months later, before Hopkins had played his first game with Arizona, they inked him to a two-year, $54.5 million contract extension

Hopkins trade is when trouble started for Houston

Currently, the Texans are in shambles. Their owner, Cal McNair, appears to be under the influence of a former team chaplain who became an NFL character coach, who McNair then elevated to vice president of football operations for reasons no one is quite sure of.

The process of hiring a new GM was a disaster, with McNair naming Nick Caserio to the position and ignoring the advice of the search firm he hired. McNair also ignored quarterback Deshaun Watson's suggestions, which turned into a public relations nightmare and likely led to Watson reportedly requesting a trade from the Texans. Not long after that, longtime Texans defensive end JJ Watt asked for and was granted his release.

Story continues

The current state of the Texans is pretty bleak. No one knew a year ago that this is where they'd be, but the first sign of trouble was actually the Hopkins trade in March. After a 10-6 season that got them to the playoffs, they traded Hopkins out of nowhere. That was apparently one of the first things that bothered Watson. Now, 11 months later, Watson is feeling even worse, and Hopkins knows exactly how he feels.

it’s a code we live by. https://t.co/3fgteAb9jb — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) February 26, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins trolled the Texans for trading him to the Cardinals for a second-round draft pick. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: