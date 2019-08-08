DeAndre Hopkins says no receiver could 'put up the numbers I have' in his situation

Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins is already recognized among the elites at the position. He’s one of the four players to receive a perfect 99 rating in “Madden,” and while that doesn’t mean everything, it speaks to Hopkins’ reputation in the league.

But is he the best? The 27-year-old Hopkins seems to think so. While appearing on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Hopkins was asked if he’s the best receiver in football.

Here’s his answer:

“No argument at all, man. I think some will try to debate it, but no receiver, I think, could put up the numbers I have with the situation I’ve been in. So, for me, it’s no debate.”

Hopkins’ comment about his situation may not hold up today, as Deshaun Watson is regarded as a really good player. But before Watson, Hopkins played with a less-than-stellar cast at quarterback.

We’re talking Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brian Hoyer, Case Keenum, Ryan Mallet, Brock Osweiler, Tom Savage, Matt Schaub and T.J. Yates. That’s not an inspiring group.

In six seasons, Hopkins has averaged 1,239.5 yards and 7.8 touchdowns per year. He’s made three Pro Bowls and has been named to the All-Pro team twice.

Could no other receiver succeed in that situation? As Pro Football Talk points out, Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has endured some pretty terrible quarterback play during his career. He still managed to put up numbers worthy of the Hall of Fame.

Still, Hopkins may have a point. It’s incredibly hard to do what he and Fitzgerald have done with lesser quarterbacks. The fact that Hopkins has been able to succeed despite that is definitely a point in his favor in the best receiver in football debate.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

