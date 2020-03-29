DeAndre Hopkins donates $150K to Arizona coronavirus relief before playing a single game for Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins hasn’t played a single snap for the Arizona Cardinals yet, but he’s already showing the team and its fans what kind of person he is.

Hopkins, who was traded from the Houston Texans in mid-March, announced on Saturday that he’s making a $150,000 donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The Cardinals haven’t been able to have a news conference announcing Hopkins due to the coronavirus shutdown, which is when a newly acquired player is usually given his new jersey and showered with love and compliments. Hopkins didn’t need any of that to feel like he’s part of the organization. He’s barely been with the Cardinals for three weeks — it’s not even clear if he’s made it out to Arizona yet! — but he wanted to demonstrate his dedication to his “new AZ family” with this generous donation.

On his Twitter account, Hopkins seems very excited for a fresh start with a new team. He’s spent time thanking fans of both the Cardinals and Texans for showing him love.

AZ WHAT IT DO BABY!!! — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 25, 2020

What size you wear, I got you! https://t.co/r3kPD2rnwl — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 25, 2020

He’s clearly champing at the bit to really get started with the Cardinals. It’s hard to know when we might actually see that, but Hopkins already has made an excellent first impression with the Cardinals faithful.

New Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made a donation in his new city for coronavirus relief. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

